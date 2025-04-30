Discreet Clean Commits to Educating Care Providers on the Differences Between Hoarding and Squalor
Discreet Clean®, a trusted leader in professional biohazard and extreme cleaning services, has announced its commitment to providing education and awareness around the critical distinctions between hoarding and squalor—two frequently misunderstood conditions that profoundly impact the aging population.
Waco, TX, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Recognizing that service providers, caregivers, social workers, and eldercare professionals are often the first to encounter unsafe living conditions, Discreet Clean is stepping forward to bridge the knowledge gap. Through conference and community workshops, partnerships with senior-focused organizations, and informational materials, the company’s goal is to equip care professionals with the tools they need to respond with compassion, clarity, and appropriate intervention.
“Too often, hoarding and squalor are used interchangeably to describe homes in need of attention, which can lead to confusion, stigma, and inappropriate support for older adults in crisis,” said Jennifer Snyder, CPO®, co-owner of Discreet Clean. “We believe that by helping professionals understand the fundamental differences and appropriate responses to each, we can better protect vulnerable individuals and help them access the right resources.”
Hoarding Disorder is recognized in the DSM-5 as a mental health condition characterized by persistent difficulty discarding possessions. In contrast, squalor typically results from extreme neglect and may or may not involve hoarding behavior. While both can result in hazardous living conditions, they require different approaches to cleanup and long-term support.
Discreet Clean's initiative includes customized presentations for aging services providers, first responders, adult protective services, and other community professionals, with a focus on safe intervention, trauma-informed cleanup, and respectful client engagement.
“Our mission is more than cleaning homes; we help restore dignity and safety to their most personal of places,” added Lance Summey, MSW, co-owner of Discreet Clean. “That starts with education.”
Professionals or organizations interested in learning more about Discreet Clean’s training opportunities or educational sessions are encouraged to contact the company directly at www.discreetclean.com.
About Discreet Clean
Discreet Clean is a Central Texas-based biohazard and specialty cleaning company dedicated to restoring dignity and safety in life’s most unfortunate situations with professionalism and discretion. Specializing in hoarding, trauma, unattended death, and squalor cleanup, the company’s team is IICRC certified and trained in OSHA-compliant, trauma-informed protocols and approaches every job with compassion and care.
“Too often, hoarding and squalor are used interchangeably to describe homes in need of attention, which can lead to confusion, stigma, and inappropriate support for older adults in crisis,” said Jennifer Snyder, CPO®, co-owner of Discreet Clean. “We believe that by helping professionals understand the fundamental differences and appropriate responses to each, we can better protect vulnerable individuals and help them access the right resources.”
Hoarding Disorder is recognized in the DSM-5 as a mental health condition characterized by persistent difficulty discarding possessions. In contrast, squalor typically results from extreme neglect and may or may not involve hoarding behavior. While both can result in hazardous living conditions, they require different approaches to cleanup and long-term support.
Discreet Clean's initiative includes customized presentations for aging services providers, first responders, adult protective services, and other community professionals, with a focus on safe intervention, trauma-informed cleanup, and respectful client engagement.
“Our mission is more than cleaning homes; we help restore dignity and safety to their most personal of places,” added Lance Summey, MSW, co-owner of Discreet Clean. “That starts with education.”
Professionals or organizations interested in learning more about Discreet Clean’s training opportunities or educational sessions are encouraged to contact the company directly at www.discreetclean.com.
About Discreet Clean
Discreet Clean is a Central Texas-based biohazard and specialty cleaning company dedicated to restoring dignity and safety in life’s most unfortunate situations with professionalism and discretion. Specializing in hoarding, trauma, unattended death, and squalor cleanup, the company’s team is IICRC certified and trained in OSHA-compliant, trauma-informed protocols and approaches every job with compassion and care.
Contact
Discreet CleanContact
Jennifer Snyder
254-218-3679
www.discreetclean.com
Jennifer Snyder
254-218-3679
www.discreetclean.com
Categories