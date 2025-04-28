Endeavor Communications Engages with Congressional Representatives to Advocate for USF's Critical Role in Providing Americans with Access to Broadband
Cloverdale, IN, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Endeavor CEO Darin LaCoursiere met with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., this week to advocate for the critical role of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in ensuring rural Americans have access to high-quality, affordable broadband services. They also discussed current broadband deployment programs, permitting reform, regulatory burdens and tax legislation.
“Congress plays a critical role in crafting the policies and programs that make it possible for Endeavor Communications to bring quality, reliable, high-speed broadband services to our local community,” said Mr. LaCoursiere. “We appreciated the opportunity to meet with policymakers to discuss our work and the importance of a sustainable Universal Service Fund."
Mr. LaCoursiere was in Washington from April 27 to 29 to participate in the NTCA 2025 Legislative and Policy Conference. Nearly 500 rural broadband provider representatives from all over the country gathered in the nation’s capital for educational briefings about emerging rules and regulations and other industry issues. They also visited policymakers on Capitol Hill and the FCC.
