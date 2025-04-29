Premiere Services 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheels & Tires Markets
Premiere Services, the leading provider of on-site wheel and tire replacement for insurance carriers releases its 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheel & Tire Markets.
Sante Fe Springs, CA, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Top Wheel & Tire Theft Markets for 1Q, 2025
WheelNet, a Premiere Services company and the nation’s leading provider of on-site wheel & tire replacement for insurance theft and vandalism claims, reports it top markets by frequency for insurance-related wheel & tire claims through the first fiscal quarter of 2025.
Los Angeles/Orange County tops the list for the seventh consecutive quarter with an annual increase exceeding 5%. As predictable, warmer weather markets saw a higher frequency on average.
Overall, frequency across all markets combined has been up 4.7% year-over-year and almost 15% since January, 2023. Due to inflation and increasing cost of parts, especially OEM wheels, the average severity continued to climb. Average repair costs grew nearly 11% year-over-year.
1) Los Angeles 11) Baltimore
2) Oakland/San Francisco 12) Austin/San Antonio
3) Houston 13) San Diego
4) Atlanta 14) Philadelphia
5) Miami/Ft Lauderdale 15) Denver
6) Sacramento 16) Dallas/Ft Worth
7) NYC/Newark 17) Detroit
8) Las Vegas 18) Chicago
9) Tampa 19) Seattle
10) Phoenix 20) Minneapolis
“There is a heavy concentration of thefts of the most popular vehicles such as the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry as well as Ford and GM light duty trucks and SUV’s,” states Mike Swenson, Chief Operating Officer of Premiere Services. “We suspect that social media market places may be facilitating the sale of stolen wheels thereby increasing the frequency of theft. It is very common for sets of wheels to sell for $3,000+ online and through APPs. To assist clients and their policyholders, our role in the industry is to assist with replacement on-site; eliminating the cost of a tow and enhancing vehicle owner satisfaction.”
WheelNet is a national service that handles theft and vandalism claims on-site, eliminating the need for a costly, and potentially damaging, flatbed tow. Claims handlers can send an assignment to Premiere Services via CCCOneâ, email (claims@premiereservices.com), or through Premiere’s secure online quick claim portal found at https://premiereservices.com/quick-claim-form/. There are no setup fees or IT integration needed.
Premiere Services has been exclusively serving the insurance claims industry for 30 years. The company was started after Mark Puente experienced a theft loss and after the claims was finished, he felt “there had to be a better way.” That has been the guiding principle for the company since 1991.
For more information or to setup a demo, please contact Cindy Chavez at: 1-800-479-9945 or via email at: cchavez@premiereservices.com.
