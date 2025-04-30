New Partnership with Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions to Expand Counseling Services for Patients, Survivors, Veterans, and Their Families

An Atlanta-based nonprofit supporting individuals affected by breast cancer, has announced a new partnership with Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions to expand access to trauma-informed mental health services for patients, survivors, veterans, and their families across Georgia and Florida. Through this collaboration, clients will receive licensed counseling support—including individual, couples, family therapy, and wellness workshops—both in-person and virtually.