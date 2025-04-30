New Partnership with Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions to Expand Counseling Services for Patients, Survivors, Veterans, and Their Families
An Atlanta-based nonprofit supporting individuals affected by breast cancer, has announced a new partnership with Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions to expand access to trauma-informed mental health services for patients, survivors, veterans, and their families across Georgia and Florida. Through this collaboration, clients will receive licensed counseling support—including individual, couples, family therapy, and wellness workshops—both in-person and virtually.
Atlanta, GA, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- I Will Survive, Inc., a leading nonprofit organization providing support to individuals affected by breast cancer, proudly announces a new partnership with Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions to offer professional counseling services for patients, survivors, veterans, and their families. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to holistic care and emotional healing—providing licensed mental health support across Georgia and Florida, both in-person and through virtual sessions.
Through this strategic partnership, I Will Survive, Inc. is expanding access to trauma-informed mental health care for communities impacted by cancer, service-related trauma, and systemic disparities. Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions, known for its personalized and culturally responsive therapy models, brings a network of licensed professionals to meet the needs of clients navigating grief, anxiety, depression, PTSD, and life transitions related to illness or military service.
“This partnership is a game-changer for the communities we serve,” said Anisa Palmer, MPA, CEO of I Will Survive, Inc., a U.S. military veteran who lost her mother to breast cancer. “Mental health is an essential part of healing. Together with Mindful Discovery, we are making sure no one fights alone—not our survivors, our veterans, or their families.”
Clients will have access to individual, couples, and family counseling, as well as group therapy and wellness workshops under I Will Survive’s Beyond the Diagnosis Mentoring Program. Services are available immediately to residents in Georgia and Florida, with telehealth options to increase accessibility and eliminate barriers to care.
“We are thrilled to partner with I Will Survive, Inc. to provide pro bono mental health services to those in need,” said Chivonne Clairmont Owner of Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions. “Our team is eager to make a meaningful impact and support clients on their journeys toward resilience and healing.”
This partnership marks a critical step forward in I Will Survive, Inc.’s mission to support the entire person—mind, body, and spirit—on their path to healing.
For counseling referrals or more information about available services, please visit:
I Will Survive, Inc. – www.iwillsurviveinc.org
Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions – www.mindfuldiscoveryts.com
About I Will Survive, Inc.
Founded in 2010, I Will Survive, Inc. is a nonprofit based in Atlanta, GA, committed to providing support to those affected by breast cancer through financial assistance, wellness education, and community empowerment.
About Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions
Mindful Discovery Therapeutic Solutions provides trauma-informed, culturally aware, and client-centered counseling services. With a team of licensed professionals in Georgia and Florida, their goal is to foster mental wellness and lasting transformation in every life they touch. Visit www.mindfuldiscoveryts.com to learn more or schedule an appointment.
Contact
I Will Survive, Inc.Contact
Sierra Scarbrough
404-483-8503
www.IWillSurviveInc.org
Contact: Andrea Clement
Clem Co., LLC.
Email: abc@clem.co
Phone: 678-779-7549
