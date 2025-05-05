Bridge of Hope Business Launches for Organizations and Communities
Snellville, GA, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- bridgeofhope.life
Grief is a normal response to a loss during or after a traumatic event, which can happen in response to a loss of life, drastic change, or sudden interruption to one’s way of life. Most people are unsure how to move through the grieving process healthily and lack the necessary resources to cope.
Bridge of Hope was founded by Dr. Pam Strachan who is a seasoned grief support specialist with over 18 years of experience supporting individuals, families, and communities as they navigate the complexities of loss. She holds a Doctorate degree from George Fox University, where her research focused on transforming grief into resilience, hope, and healing. Throughout her career, Dr. Strachan has led numerous workshops and presented at conferences on a wide range of grief-related topics, offering practical tools and compassionate guidance. She is deeply committed to walking alongside those who are grieving, and her approach is widely respected for its empathy, depth, and effectiveness.
Bridge of Hope grief support services are designed to meet the diverse needs of those affected by loss. The services offer individual grief support by providing a compassionate space for personal healing and reflection. The grief support groups bring together individuals to share their experiences and find strength in community. There are specialized grief training and education for churches, communities, schools, and nursing homes/hospitals, empowering these groups to support others in their grieving process.
Bridge of Hope has a mission to provide grief support and services with compassion and love to all. On Monday, May 5, Bridge of Hope will launch its services to provide support to those affected by bereavement and loss. You’ll never know how much one can change until change happens.
Grief is a normal response to a loss during or after a traumatic event, which can happen in response to a loss of life, drastic change, or sudden interruption to one’s way of life. Most people are unsure how to move through the grieving process healthily and lack the necessary resources to cope.
Bridge of Hope was founded by Dr. Pam Strachan who is a seasoned grief support specialist with over 18 years of experience supporting individuals, families, and communities as they navigate the complexities of loss. She holds a Doctorate degree from George Fox University, where her research focused on transforming grief into resilience, hope, and healing. Throughout her career, Dr. Strachan has led numerous workshops and presented at conferences on a wide range of grief-related topics, offering practical tools and compassionate guidance. She is deeply committed to walking alongside those who are grieving, and her approach is widely respected for its empathy, depth, and effectiveness.
Bridge of Hope grief support services are designed to meet the diverse needs of those affected by loss. The services offer individual grief support by providing a compassionate space for personal healing and reflection. The grief support groups bring together individuals to share their experiences and find strength in community. There are specialized grief training and education for churches, communities, schools, and nursing homes/hospitals, empowering these groups to support others in their grieving process.
Bridge of Hope has a mission to provide grief support and services with compassion and love to all. On Monday, May 5, Bridge of Hope will launch its services to provide support to those affected by bereavement and loss. You’ll never know how much one can change until change happens.
Contact
Bridge of HopeContact
Pam Strachan
470-563-7738
www.bridgeofhope.life
Pam Strachan
470-563-7738
www.bridgeofhope.life
Categories