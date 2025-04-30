Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of ICP Industries, LLC
Houston, TX, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of the chroming assets of ICP Industries, LLC (“ICP”), including its proprietary plating processes and operational infrastructure. ICP is the industry leader in providing hard chrome plating for power cylinders. This acquisition further solidifies Cooper’s position as the leader in the compression and engine systems market.
Founded in 1950, ICP has earned a trusted reputation based on precision craftsmanship, innovative problem-solving, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Their legacy of customer-centric service and technical excellence has made them a respected partner across the industry.
“We have been actively listening to our customers’ needs and requests, and this acquisition is a direct reflection of our commitment to delivering on those expectations,” said Scott Buckhout, CEO of Cooper. “We are thrilled to integrate ICP’s proven hard chrome plating capabilities into Cooper’s portfolio. ICP's expertise in hard chrome plating, coupled with their steadfast commitment to quality, aligns with our mission to deliver best-in-class products and services to the energy industry. This acquisition enhances our ability to provide robust engine solutions and underscores our commitment to serving the full breadth of our customers’ needs.”
About Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services is the original equipment manufacturer (“O.E.M.”) and supplier of parts, services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine-compressor brands. The company’s O.E.M. brands include AJAX®, Cooper-Bessemer®, Enterprise®, Gemini®, Superior®, TSI®, and TXC®. They are a major supplier of after-sale support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands such as CAT G3600, Clark, Ingersoll Rand, Waukesha VHP, and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas, Salina, Kansas, and McPherson, Kansas, while onsite services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world. Cooper Machinery Services is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.
About ICP Industries, LLC
ICP Industries, LLC has been the industry leader in providing hard chrome plating for power cylinders for over 70 years. Built on a foundation of quality, exceptional customer service, and dedication to extending the life and performance of power cylinders.
For more information, visit www.cooperservices.com.
Contact
Cooper Machinery ServicesContact
Chioma Eze
713-354-1900
www.cooperservices.com
