P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Member Lidia Szczepanowski Crowned Ms. Global Universe 2025
Dix Hills, NY, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lidia Szczepanowski, an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) was recently crowned Ms. Global Universe 2025 at the Ms. Universe World International Pageant. The event took place in Las Vegas from April 9-12, 2025.
Szczepanowski, a distinguished New York attorney, entrepreneur, and advocate, represented Mrs. Poland Universe and competed alongside an inspiring group of women from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and age groups from around the globe. Her triumph was earned through a variety of challenging competition segments including a video submission, an evening gown presentation, swimsuit competition, and a correspondent clip filming and photoshoot in a stunning red ensemble. Szczepanowski’s scores from these segments, along with her captivating national costume, earned her the coveted title.
As the daughter of Polish immigrants, Szczepanowski’s victory holds deep personal significance. Raised in a Polish household, she grew up speaking the language and living the culture, which has always been an integral part of her identity. "This title is a celebration of my heritage and a tribute to my parents' strength and resilience through the challenges they faced," said Szczepanowski.
At 60 years old, competing in the Ms. Universe Pageant was a meaningful birthday gift to herself and a fitting way to mark the culmination of her competitive pageant journey. Szczepanowski’s professional career spans over 35 years, and she is the founder of the SCULPTURA® fashion brand and the National Organization for Women’s Safety Awareness (NOWSA). Her life’s work is dedicated to empowering women, promoting safety, and encouraging others to embrace their authentic selves. For Szczepanowski, this title is not just a personal triumph but a powerful platform to inspire women worldwide to embrace their uniqueness, celebrate their cultural heritage, and step into their power.
"Beauty transcends age and defies societal expectations, and as I step into this exciting new chapter, I’m here to remind women everywhere that true beauty lies in strength, confidence, and authenticity, proving that we are extraordinary at every stage of life," said Szczepanowski.
P.O.W.E.R. recognizes Szczepanowski’s remarkable achievement and hopes it will inspire other members to expand their horizons, embrace new challenges, and pursue their dreams regardless of age or circumstance.
"Lidia exemplifies everything P.O.W.E.R. stands for – excellence, resilience, and the courage to challenge yourself," said Tonia DeCosimo, founder of P.O.W.E.R. "Her achievement at 60 sends a powerful message that success knows no age limit, and her dedication to empowering other women while honoring her heritage makes her a true role model for our community.”
For more information visit: www.NY-Counsel.com; www.SculpturaCouture.com; Instagram: @everything_lidia
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Szczepanowski, a distinguished New York attorney, entrepreneur, and advocate, represented Mrs. Poland Universe and competed alongside an inspiring group of women from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and age groups from around the globe. Her triumph was earned through a variety of challenging competition segments including a video submission, an evening gown presentation, swimsuit competition, and a correspondent clip filming and photoshoot in a stunning red ensemble. Szczepanowski’s scores from these segments, along with her captivating national costume, earned her the coveted title.
As the daughter of Polish immigrants, Szczepanowski’s victory holds deep personal significance. Raised in a Polish household, she grew up speaking the language and living the culture, which has always been an integral part of her identity. "This title is a celebration of my heritage and a tribute to my parents' strength and resilience through the challenges they faced," said Szczepanowski.
At 60 years old, competing in the Ms. Universe Pageant was a meaningful birthday gift to herself and a fitting way to mark the culmination of her competitive pageant journey. Szczepanowski’s professional career spans over 35 years, and she is the founder of the SCULPTURA® fashion brand and the National Organization for Women’s Safety Awareness (NOWSA). Her life’s work is dedicated to empowering women, promoting safety, and encouraging others to embrace their authentic selves. For Szczepanowski, this title is not just a personal triumph but a powerful platform to inspire women worldwide to embrace their uniqueness, celebrate their cultural heritage, and step into their power.
"Beauty transcends age and defies societal expectations, and as I step into this exciting new chapter, I’m here to remind women everywhere that true beauty lies in strength, confidence, and authenticity, proving that we are extraordinary at every stage of life," said Szczepanowski.
P.O.W.E.R. recognizes Szczepanowski’s remarkable achievement and hopes it will inspire other members to expand their horizons, embrace new challenges, and pursue their dreams regardless of age or circumstance.
"Lidia exemplifies everything P.O.W.E.R. stands for – excellence, resilience, and the courage to challenge yourself," said Tonia DeCosimo, founder of P.O.W.E.R. "Her achievement at 60 sends a powerful message that success knows no age limit, and her dedication to empowering other women while honoring her heritage makes her a true role model for our community.”
For more information visit: www.NY-Counsel.com; www.SculpturaCouture.com; Instagram: @everything_lidia
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories