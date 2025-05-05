Veterans Metal LLC Strengthens Leadership Team with Industry Veteran
Largo, FL, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Veterans Metal LLC proudly announces the addition of Jesse French to its esteemed leadership team as the General Manager to helm the company’s growth through quality strategy. With close to two decades of dedicated experience in the metal finishing industry, Jesse brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Veterans Metal LLC, further solidifying the company's commitment to excellence.
Having begun his career on the production floor, Jesse quickly rose through the ranks, demonstrating outstanding skills and leadership abilities. His journey includes successful stint as Director of Sales and Marketing, culminating in his most recent role as Vice President of Operations. This extensive background equips him with a comprehensive understanding of the metal finishing industry, making him a asset to the Veterans Metal LLC team.
At Veterans Metal LLC, Jesse will spearhead efforts to enhance the current operational processes, driving efficiencies and ensuring top-tier quality in all facets of the business. Furthermore, his strategic vision will be instrumental in guiding the company's expansion into new markets and technologies, positioning Veterans Metal LLC as an industry leader in innovation and excellence.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jesse French to our leadership team," said Andrew Kossowski, President at Veterans Metal LLC. "His unparalleled expertise and proven track record in the metal finishing sector make him the perfect fit to lead our growth through quality efforts and contribute significantly to the strategic direction of our company. We are confident that his insights and leadership will drive Veterans Metal LLC to new heights of success."
Jesse French will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Veterans Metal LLC, working closely with the existing leadership team to uphold the company's values of integrity, quality, and customer satisfaction. His appointment represents a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards achieving operational excellence and sustained growth in the competitive metal finishing industry.
About Veterans Metal LLC:
Veterans Metal LLC is a leading provider of high-quality metal finishing solutions, serving a diverse range of industries with dedication and expertise. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, Veterans Metal LLC continues to set the standard for excellence in the metal finishing sector.
Contact
Shannon Cramblett
https://www.veteransmetal.com
