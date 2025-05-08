Author Dr. Jeannelle Perkins-Muhammad's New Audiobook, "Into-Me-See," is a Powerful New Guide Designed for Black Couples Seeking to Cultivate a True Connection
Recent audiobook release “Into-Me-See: Mastering Black Intimacy for the Relationship You've Always Wanted” from Audiobook Network author Dr. Jeannelle Perkins-Muhammad provides a transformative guide to achieving genuine intimacy in Black relationships, offering practical strategies and real-life stories to help couples foster deeper, more meaningful connections.
North Charleston, SC, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jeannelle Perkins-Muhammad, a licensed marriage and family therapist, has completed her new audiobook, “Into-Me-See: Mastering Black Intimacy for the Relationship You've Always Wanted”: a groundbreaking work that provides a unique and compelling exploration into achieving true intimacy, particularly within Black relationships, where cultural and historical factors often present additional challenges.The books title comes from a cultural idiom that describes the ability to look beyond the physical and look deeper to see the greater connection to another person.
Dr. Jeannelle states, “With this book, Black Couples can learn to appreciate their vulnerability, the art of reciprocating affection, and how to connect in relationships, making them feel less like business transactions and more like interconnections of tenderness that build strong relational patterns of devotion. You will learn how to attend to your own emotional needs and understand true individual self-intimacy. You will encounter recommendations for how to transfer and engage in authentic, honest,and trustworthy intimacy with your partner.”
Published by Audiobook Network, Dr. Jeannelle Perkins-Muhammad’s compassionate approach and expert guidance make this audiobook an invaluable resource for couples looking to enrich their connection and achieve the intimate relationship they’ve always desired.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Into-Me-See: Mastering Black Intimacy for the Relationship You've Always Wanted” by Dr. Jeannelle Perkins-Muhammad through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
