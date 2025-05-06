AI SiteCam Appoints Laura Heckelmann Vice President of Business Development
Amid record growth, AI SiteCam has promoted Laura Heckelmann to Vice President of Business Development, effective May 2, 2025. She has played a key role in the company’s commercial growth and strategic expansion.
Nyack, NY, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- aisitecam.com
AI SiteCam, an industry leader in security and construction intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Laura Heckelmann to Vice President of Business Development, effective Friday, May 2, 2025. This well-deserved appointment reflects her exceptional contributions to the company’s commercial trajectory and strategic positioning since joining the leadership team.
Laura Heckelmann joined AI SiteCam as Director of Business Development during a pivotal period in the company’s evolution. Under her leadership, the company has seen exponential growth in customer acquisition, market expansion, and enterprise partnerships. Her strategic approach to scaling operations, combined with deep industry insight and years of experience, has made a transformative impact—setting new benchmarks for AI SiteCam and the broader construction technology sector.
Ian Callan, Managing Director of AI SiteCam, praised Heckelmann’s leadership, elevation to VP, stating, “Hiring Laura was one of the best decisions we’ve made as a company. Her leadership, discipline, and strategic mind have not only accelerated our growth but elevated how we operate at every level. This promotion is not only deserved—it’s essential to where we’re headed next.”
With numerous years of experience in both the commercial and defense sectors, Heckelmann brings a rare blend of technical fluency and business foresight. As AI SiteCam sharpens its focus on high-value, data-driven site monitoring solutions, her expertise is already shaping new verticals.
Douglas Isaacson, Sales Manager at AI SiteCam, added, “Working alongside Laura has been an absolute pleasure. Her curiosity, rigor, and relentless drive have been crucial to our success. I’m particularly excited about her leadership in our upcoming AI SiteCam Defense initiative. With her background in defense and national security, she brings invaluable perspective—and there’s no one better to lead us into that space. The possibilities are vast, and Laura is uniquely qualified to seize them.”
AI SiteCam Defense, the company’s newest initiative, is set to bring AI-driven site monitoring and secure infrastructure management tools to defense and federal clients. With Heckelmann at the helm of Business Development, AI SiteCam is poised to create a new standard for operational intelligence across industries.
This announcement marks a significant step in AI SiteCam’s broader strategy to expand its footprint beyond commercial construction and into the rapidly evolving defense technology landscape—positioning the company for sustained innovation and impact.
About AI SiteCam
AI SiteCam is an industry leader in autonomous site monitoring and real-time data analytics for the construction sector. With proprietary solutions that merge computer vision, AI, and actionable insights, AI SiteCam empowers project teams to improve safety, productivity, and transparency. The company is now expanding into defense, bringing advanced site intelligence to some of the most mission-critical environments in the world.
AI SiteCam, an industry leader in security and construction intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Laura Heckelmann to Vice President of Business Development, effective Friday, May 2, 2025. This well-deserved appointment reflects her exceptional contributions to the company’s commercial trajectory and strategic positioning since joining the leadership team.
Laura Heckelmann joined AI SiteCam as Director of Business Development during a pivotal period in the company’s evolution. Under her leadership, the company has seen exponential growth in customer acquisition, market expansion, and enterprise partnerships. Her strategic approach to scaling operations, combined with deep industry insight and years of experience, has made a transformative impact—setting new benchmarks for AI SiteCam and the broader construction technology sector.
Ian Callan, Managing Director of AI SiteCam, praised Heckelmann’s leadership, elevation to VP, stating, “Hiring Laura was one of the best decisions we’ve made as a company. Her leadership, discipline, and strategic mind have not only accelerated our growth but elevated how we operate at every level. This promotion is not only deserved—it’s essential to where we’re headed next.”
With numerous years of experience in both the commercial and defense sectors, Heckelmann brings a rare blend of technical fluency and business foresight. As AI SiteCam sharpens its focus on high-value, data-driven site monitoring solutions, her expertise is already shaping new verticals.
Douglas Isaacson, Sales Manager at AI SiteCam, added, “Working alongside Laura has been an absolute pleasure. Her curiosity, rigor, and relentless drive have been crucial to our success. I’m particularly excited about her leadership in our upcoming AI SiteCam Defense initiative. With her background in defense and national security, she brings invaluable perspective—and there’s no one better to lead us into that space. The possibilities are vast, and Laura is uniquely qualified to seize them.”
AI SiteCam Defense, the company’s newest initiative, is set to bring AI-driven site monitoring and secure infrastructure management tools to defense and federal clients. With Heckelmann at the helm of Business Development, AI SiteCam is poised to create a new standard for operational intelligence across industries.
This announcement marks a significant step in AI SiteCam’s broader strategy to expand its footprint beyond commercial construction and into the rapidly evolving defense technology landscape—positioning the company for sustained innovation and impact.
About AI SiteCam
AI SiteCam is an industry leader in autonomous site monitoring and real-time data analytics for the construction sector. With proprietary solutions that merge computer vision, AI, and actionable insights, AI SiteCam empowers project teams to improve safety, productivity, and transparency. The company is now expanding into defense, bringing advanced site intelligence to some of the most mission-critical environments in the world.
Contact
Ai SiteCam Inc.Contact
Douglas Isaacson
1-866-247-4831
https://www.aisitecam.com
Douglas Isaacson
1-866-247-4831
https://www.aisitecam.com
Multimedia
Categories