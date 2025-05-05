Hemanext Expands Board of Directors with Two New Members
Lexington, MA, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage, and transfusion technology, announces the appointment of two distinguished professionals to its Board of Directors. Joe Grogan and Phil Pead join the visionary leaders that are steering Hemanext’s path to improving the standard of care for patients who rely on transfusions.
Joe Grogan is a healthcare expert with over two decades of experience in both the private sector and government, particularly in Washington, DC. He began his career as Executive Director of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV and AIDS during the George W. Bush administration and later worked at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In the private sector, he advised Wall Street investors and worked for Amgen and Gilead Sciences, where he founded Gilead’s DC office and led federal efforts during three major drug launches. Joe also served at the Office of Management and Budget, managing over $1.3 trillion in healthcare spending and drafting health sections of three Presidential Budgets. He later served as Domestic Policy Advisor in the West Wing, leading healthcare policy development and contributing to the President’s Covid Task Force. Joe founded Fire Arrow to guide innovators through the complexities of Washington, DC, and help deliver products to those in need.
Phil M Pead is a seasoned technology executive and board member with over 40 years of leadership experience in the Healthcare IT and software industries. He has served as CEO of Per-Se Technologies, Eclipsys, and Progress Software, leading major turnarounds, mergers, and acquisitions. He currently sits on the boards of Modernizing Medicine and WebPT and has held past roles with Change Healthcare and Allscripts. A Harvard Business Review case study highlights his leadership at Per-Se, and he has taught the “Managing in Adversity” class at MIT Sloan Business School for four years. He is also a national board member and Secretary for the Posse Foundation.
Andrew Dunham, CEO of Hemanext, warmly welcomes the addition to Hemanext’s Board of Directors, “We’re thrilled to welcome Joe and Phil to our Board of Directors. Their expertise and vision will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. We’re excited for the journey ahead with such strong additions to our leadership team.”
About Hemanext
Hemanext is a privately held medical technology company based in Lexington, MA, that is dedicated to improving the quality, safety, efficacy, and cost of transfusion therapy. The company’s research and development efforts focus on the study of hypoxically stored Red Blood Cells (RBCs). The company’s aim is to significantly improve the quality of stored RBCs worldwide.
Visit Hemanext.com to learn more about the Company.
About Hemanext ONE
Hemanext ONE has been granted marketing authorization for commercial distribution via the De Novo process by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. It is intended to process and store CP2D/AS-3 Red Blood Cells, Leukocytes Reduced (LR RBC) that have been prepared within the standard 8-hour hold time. Processing of Red Blood Cells processed with the Hemanext ONE system must be initiated within 8 hours of collection and completed within 12 hours of collection. The Red Blood Cells must be processed at room temperature (20-26°C). The Hemanext ONE system limits O2 and CO2 levels in the storage environment. Red Blood Cells Leukocytes Reduced, O2/ CO2 Reduced may be stored for up to 42 days at 1-6°C. Hemanext ONE is used for volumes no greater than 350 mL of LR RBC.
In Europe, Hemanext ONE is CE marked, which allows its commercial distribution within the market of the European Economic Area (EEA).
The Hemanext ONE RBC Processing and Storage system limits oxygen, the fuel for oxidative damage, providing a higher quality blood product (1,2,3). It has the potential to benefit all patients requiring transfusion for chronic conditions, such as thalassemia (4), sickle cell disease (SCD) (5), and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) (6), as well as those in need of critical transfusions during acute bleeding in surgery, trauma and other medical procedures (7).
Hemanext ONE creates hypoxic RBCs, RBCs that have been processed to reduce oxygen and carbon dioxide content of RBCs and to maintain these levels throughout storage up to 42 days (3). Hypoxic RBCs have demonstrated positive impacts on multiple in vitro metrics of RBC quality in preclinical studies (8,9). Clinical studies are underway to determine the impact of hypoxic RBCs on patient outcomes and estimate potential cost savings from expected improvements in care and reductions in transfusion volumes (10).
Hemanext Media Contact
Robert Haime
Vice President, Commercial
robert.haime@hemanext.com
(781) 301-7474
