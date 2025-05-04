Firewall Centers Celebrates Student Success at Annual Awards Ceremony
Firewall Centers is proud to announce its End-of-Year Awards Ceremony, taking place on Tuesday, May 13, to celebrate the hard work, growth, and accomplishments of students across all program locations.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This annual event brings together students and their families, Firewall staff, and community supporters for an inspiring evening of recognition and reflection. Throughout the year, Firewall students have demonstrated remarkable dedication to their academics, character development, and leadership. The ceremony will spotlight their achievements and the positive impact of mentorship, accountability, and perseverance.
“Our students have shown resilience, determination, and growth this year, and we’re honored to celebrate their success,” said Andy Fernandez, Firewall Centers CEO. “This ceremony is not only a tribute to their accomplishments but a reminder of the bright futures ahead of them.”
The event will also recognize the vital contributions of Firewall mentors and staff who have walked alongside students every step of the way, empowering them to thrive both in and out of the classroom.
The End-of-Year Ceremony is open to invited guests, and media are welcome to attend.
About Firewall Centers
Firewall Centers is a nonprofit after-school program serving underprivileged students in Broward County schools offering tutoring and mentorship all year round at no cost to their families. Firewall is currently the fastest growing non-profit organization in Broward County serving over 1,300 students thought 12 different schools.
Firewall Centers was established in 2003 in response to the death of a thirteen-year-old girl who overdosed on drugs while left unsupervised during after-school hours. Ever since, the agency has been operating daily, school-based tutoring and mentoring services designed to help students achieve academic success, build character, and transform into servant leaders.
To learn more about Firewall Center, visit firewallcenters.org/.
“Our students have shown resilience, determination, and growth this year, and we’re honored to celebrate their success,” said Andy Fernandez, Firewall Centers CEO. “This ceremony is not only a tribute to their accomplishments but a reminder of the bright futures ahead of them.”
The event will also recognize the vital contributions of Firewall mentors and staff who have walked alongside students every step of the way, empowering them to thrive both in and out of the classroom.
The End-of-Year Ceremony is open to invited guests, and media are welcome to attend.
About Firewall Centers
Firewall Centers is a nonprofit after-school program serving underprivileged students in Broward County schools offering tutoring and mentorship all year round at no cost to their families. Firewall is currently the fastest growing non-profit organization in Broward County serving over 1,300 students thought 12 different schools.
Firewall Centers was established in 2003 in response to the death of a thirteen-year-old girl who overdosed on drugs while left unsupervised during after-school hours. Ever since, the agency has been operating daily, school-based tutoring and mentoring services designed to help students achieve academic success, build character, and transform into servant leaders.
To learn more about Firewall Center, visit firewallcenters.org/.
Contact
Firewall CentersContact
Nancy Chevres
954-661-8412
firewallcenters.org/
Nancy Chevres
954-661-8412
firewallcenters.org/
Categories