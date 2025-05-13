Gospel Choir Releases New Album Honoring the Philly Eagles
Members of the famed Late Show’s Gospel Choir are all super fans of #49 Super Bowl winners, The Philadelphia Eagles. And, they are proving their devotion to these champions of the NFL by releasing this extraordinary Pop/Gospel album.
Trenton, NJ, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Members of the famed Late Show’s Gospel Choir are super fans of this year's Super Bowl winners, The Philadelphia Eagles. For Lady Peachena, the choir’s founder and booking agent, it was a dream come true when she got the call for her choir to sing at a Philadelphia Eagles’ Pep Rally last January in midtown Philadelphia. After the Philly Eagles’ Super Bowl win, Lady Peachena called her choir into the recording studio to record fresh new lyrics dubbing the choir’s third album, “Saluting The Philadelphia Eagles.”
“I was so excited that I wrote new lyrics to four of my original songs dedicated to the Philly Eagles’ dominating victory over the Kansas City Chiefs,” revealed Lady Peachena, (a Grammy Award-winning songwriter of over 400 songs), who wrote laudatory lyrics praising the Super Bowl winners.
These songs are titled, “You've Got The Power,” “Everything's Going To Be Alright,” “Stay In The Race,” and “Believe In Your Dreams.” These gems of victory were followed by two melodical songs of encouragement, “No Greater Love Than This,” and “Keep Your Head Above The Clouds.” Then Lady Peachena capped this 8-song tribute with a patriotic twist singing a reggae-version of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” and by asking a much-needed, universal question, “Why Can’t We Love?”
The Late Show’s Gospel Choir was formed by Lady Peachena in October 1995, at the request of Paul Shafer, who was then Music Director of CBS TV’S popular comedy show, “Late Show With David Letterman.” This phenomenal choir was an immediate hit, and they wound up performing on “The Late Show” before millions of viewers for a decade, from 1995 to 2005, appearing in comedy skits and singing with top-notch celebrities.
This year, The LSG Choir is celebrating their 30th Year Anniversary, and the official release date of “Saluting The Philadelphia Eagles” will be Friday, May 16, 2025. Eagles’ fans can pre-order CDS as of May 7 on all social media outlets, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Pandora. To book the Late Show’s Gospel Choir, visit their website at: https://www.lateshowsgospelchoir.com or email them at: LSGChoir@aol.com. You can be sure that the Late Show's Gospel Choir's looking forward to the Philadelphia Eagles having another magical, winning season. Go Eagles!
