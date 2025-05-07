ReLiftMD Reports Over 2,000 Successful Patient Treatments -- Re•Lift Me™ One-Hour Facial Rejuvenation Procedures Deliver Decade-Younger Looks Under Local Anesthesia
ReLiftMD LLC is changing the aesthetic landscape with its novel Re•Lift Me™ minimally invasive, long-lasting facial rejuvenation procedures. These procedures enable individuals to achieve a naturally youthful appearance, looking up to ten years younger, through a simple, one-hour procedure performed under local anesthesia.
Millersville, MD, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Re•Lift Me™ procedures represent a significant advancement in minimally invasive facial rejuvenation. These techniques aim to permanently repair and strengthen the underlying ligaments responsible for holding facial soft tissues (fat and muscle) in place. These procedures are done using just local anesthesia and can deliver the results of a full-facelift without the downtime, cost, or side effects associated with traditional facelift surgery.
To date, over 2,000 individuals have experienced the transformative benefits of Re•Lift Me™, with many enjoying results that have endured for more than a decade.
"We are thrilled to offer a solution that provides significant rejuvenation with minimal disruption to our patients' lives," says Dr. Adam Summers, founder of ReLiftMD, LLC. "The Re•Lift Me™ procedures address the root cause of facial aging by restoring structural support, leading to a natural and refreshed look without the extensive downtime associated with traditional facelifts."
Building on this success, Dr. Summers is actively directing both laboratory and clinical research and development efforts in collaboration with esteemed institutions, NC State University and Emory University. This collaborative work focuses on pioneering novel bio-integration technologies designed to further strengthen soft tissues and enhance the longevity of the Re•Lift Me™ results.
The market for aesthetic anti-aging procedures is experiencing significant growth, driven by individuals seeking effective yet less invasive options. The Re•Lift Me™ procedures uniquely appeal to this growing demand by offering a compelling combination of benefits: minimal downtime, a natural and refreshed appearance, long-lasting results, and affordability compared to traditional surgical facelifts. This distinct value proposition positions ReLiftMD as a leader in the evolving field of facial rejuvenation.
To capitalize on this rapid growth and further expand access to its innovative procedures, ReLiftMD is inviting accredited investors to participate in its next phase of development. The funds raised will be strategically allocated to support the deployment of national ReLiftMD Centers, provide comprehensive physician training programs to ensure consistent quality and patient outcomes, and support ongoing research and development of advanced materials to further enhance the Re•Lift Me™ experience and results.
About Dr. Adam Summers:
Dr. Adam Summers is an award-winning and top-ranked plastic surgeon renowned for his expertise in plastic surgery and facial rejuvenation. He is the founder of ReLiftMD LLC and the visionary behind the innovative Re•Lift Me™ minimally invasive facial rejuvenation procedures. Dr. Summers actively directs laboratory and clinical research and development with NC State University and Emory University, focusing on novel bio-integration technologies. He has published numerous articles on novel surgical techniques for facial rejuvenation, demonstrating his commitment to advancing the field. He has also received grants to research innovative methods for training suturing skills and created the first multimedia guide for suturing, highlighting his dedication to education and surgical excellence.
About ReLiftMD, LLC:
ReLiftMD, LLC is a leading aesthetic practice dedicated to providing innovative and effective solutions for facial rejuvenation. Through its proprietary Re•Lift Me™ minimally invasive facial rejuvenation procedures, the company empowers individuals to achieve a naturally youthful appearance with a minimally invasive approach. Committed to ongoing research and development in collaboration with top universities, ReLiftMD is shaping the future of aesthetic medicine.
To date, over 2,000 individuals have experienced the transformative benefits of Re•Lift Me™, with many enjoying results that have endured for more than a decade.
"We are thrilled to offer a solution that provides significant rejuvenation with minimal disruption to our patients' lives," says Dr. Adam Summers, founder of ReLiftMD, LLC. "The Re•Lift Me™ procedures address the root cause of facial aging by restoring structural support, leading to a natural and refreshed look without the extensive downtime associated with traditional facelifts."
Building on this success, Dr. Summers is actively directing both laboratory and clinical research and development efforts in collaboration with esteemed institutions, NC State University and Emory University. This collaborative work focuses on pioneering novel bio-integration technologies designed to further strengthen soft tissues and enhance the longevity of the Re•Lift Me™ results.
The market for aesthetic anti-aging procedures is experiencing significant growth, driven by individuals seeking effective yet less invasive options. The Re•Lift Me™ procedures uniquely appeal to this growing demand by offering a compelling combination of benefits: minimal downtime, a natural and refreshed appearance, long-lasting results, and affordability compared to traditional surgical facelifts. This distinct value proposition positions ReLiftMD as a leader in the evolving field of facial rejuvenation.
To capitalize on this rapid growth and further expand access to its innovative procedures, ReLiftMD is inviting accredited investors to participate in its next phase of development. The funds raised will be strategically allocated to support the deployment of national ReLiftMD Centers, provide comprehensive physician training programs to ensure consistent quality and patient outcomes, and support ongoing research and development of advanced materials to further enhance the Re•Lift Me™ experience and results.
About Dr. Adam Summers:
Dr. Adam Summers is an award-winning and top-ranked plastic surgeon renowned for his expertise in plastic surgery and facial rejuvenation. He is the founder of ReLiftMD LLC and the visionary behind the innovative Re•Lift Me™ minimally invasive facial rejuvenation procedures. Dr. Summers actively directs laboratory and clinical research and development with NC State University and Emory University, focusing on novel bio-integration technologies. He has published numerous articles on novel surgical techniques for facial rejuvenation, demonstrating his commitment to advancing the field. He has also received grants to research innovative methods for training suturing skills and created the first multimedia guide for suturing, highlighting his dedication to education and surgical excellence.
About ReLiftMD, LLC:
ReLiftMD, LLC is a leading aesthetic practice dedicated to providing innovative and effective solutions for facial rejuvenation. Through its proprietary Re•Lift Me™ minimally invasive facial rejuvenation procedures, the company empowers individuals to achieve a naturally youthful appearance with a minimally invasive approach. Committed to ongoing research and development in collaboration with top universities, ReLiftMD is shaping the future of aesthetic medicine.
Contact
ReLiftMD, LLCContact
Adam Summers, M.D.
866-RELIFT-Me
https://relift.me
Adam Summers, M.D.
866-RELIFT-Me
https://relift.me
Multimedia
Information for Investors
Accredited investors are invited to learn more about participating in the national expansion of ReLiftMD.
Categories