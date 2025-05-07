ReLiftMD Reports Over 2,000 Successful Patient Treatments -- Re•Lift Me™ One-Hour Facial Rejuvenation Procedures Deliver Decade-Younger Looks Under Local Anesthesia

ReLiftMD LLC is changing the aesthetic landscape with its novel Re•Lift Me™ minimally invasive, long-lasting facial rejuvenation procedures. These procedures enable individuals to achieve a naturally youthful appearance, looking up to ten years younger, through a simple, one-hour procedure performed under local anesthesia.