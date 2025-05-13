Author Robbie Kesselring's New Audiobook, "Evil Seed: Book 3," is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Man’s Attempts to Protect the Idyllic City in Space
Recent audiobook release “Evil Seed: Book 3” from Audiobook Network author Robbie Kesselring is a compelling sci-fi fantasy that centers around Resnick Clayborn, who must protect an advanced city in space known as Purgatory as it goes to war with not only Earth but an onslaught of dangerous creatures.
Midland, TX, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robbie Kesselring has completed his new audiobook, “Evil Seed: Book 3”: a gripping tale of one man’s quest to protect the advanced space city known as Purgatory from threats both internal and external.
“The City in Space, Purgatory, is still at odds with Earth,” writes Kesselring. “This idyllic dwelling has advanced in notoriety among those who grow tired of an overcrowded planet. Others would like to obtain control of Purgatory and exploit it for financial gain. Meanwhile, a powerful minority of people on Earth seek to dominate the masses through any means possible. Resnick Clayborn attempts to stem the onslaught of creatures in the heavenly realm as well as masterminds on Earth in order to protect the dominion of the City in Space.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Robbie Kesselring’s new audiobook is the third installment in the author’s sci-fi saga and will captivate listeners as they follow along on Resnick’s journey to save Purgatory or watch it burn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Evil Seed: Book 3” will keep listeners on the edge of their seat, leaving them spellbound and eager for more for long after the final chapter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Evil Seed: Book 3” by Robbie Kesselring through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
