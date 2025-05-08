Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc. Welcomes Grant Kramer as a Manager in the Business Valuation Department
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc., a recognized leader in forensic and valuation services, is pleased to announce the addition of Grant Kramer, CPA/ABV, CVA, CFE, to its team of experts.
Salt Lake City, UT, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc., a recognized leader in forensic and valuation services, is pleased to announce the addition of Grant Kramer, CPA/ABV, CVA, CFE, to its team of experts. Mr. Kramer joins the firm with a distinguished background in investment banking, business valuation, and financial consulting, further strengthening the firm’s proficiency in providing expert advice to privately held businesses, high-net-worth individuals, and their professional advisors.
Mr. Kramer began his career as a sell-side investment banker, advising lower-middle-market companies across the Midwest with $1–$5 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). His diverse background includes audit and assurance services, quality of earnings analysis, transaction diligence, and business sale advisory. He brings extensive experience assisting family-owned and privately held businesses through complex matters related to transactions, gift and estate planning, and litigation support.
Over the course of his career, Mr. Kramer has completed hundreds of business valuations, ranging from early-stage startups to established enterprises for shareholder buyouts, divorce litigation, and estate planning. Some personal highlights from past work include:
Structured a family-owned government contractor’s shareholder buyout with a seller’s note paired with a substantial upfront cash distribution—directly addressing the shareholder’s frustration over missed profit distributions, preserving the company’s viability, and averting litigation.
Leveraged published research and a detailed SWOT framework to evaluate an agricultural technology company’s core technology, identifying key risks around ease of replication and low entry barriers, and factored them into the valuation and fundraising strategy in collaboration with the founders.
Delivered an independent, buyer-perspective valuation for a niche employee benefit plan provider using analyses of publicly available data to advise rejecting a $40 million bid, ultimately paving the way for a $120 million buyout two years later.
"Grant’s well-rounded expertise and hands-on approach add a results-driven, pragmatic edge to our valuation and advisory practices. His track record across a broad spectrum of industries and valuation scenarios will provide valuable expertise to our clients and the assignments in which we are engaged," said Daniel Rondeau, President of Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc.
"I’m thrilled to apply my valuation, litigation-support, and deal-structuring expertise to transform complex numbers into actionable insights for Sage’s clients. At Sage, I see a rare combination of rigorous analytics and genuine focus on client outcomes not often seen in our industry. With many business valuation firms, you can tell there’s a focus on checking a box with little additional thought. Sage is laser-focused on taking a comprehensive view of the entire process to drive better client outcomes," said Grant Kramer.
Mr. Kramer holds dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Finance from Wright State University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), licensed in both Utah and Ohio, and holds multiple specialized certifications, including Accredited in Business Valuation (ABV), Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA), and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).
An active member of professional and civic organizations, Mr. Kramer is affiliated with the National Association of Certified Valuation Analysts (NACVA), the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). He also serves on the board of The Disability Foundation in Dayton, Ohio.
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Grant Kramer to our professional team. Mr. Kramer brings a steadfast commitment to accuracy, integrity, and client service—principles that are deeply aligned with our firm’s mission. His expertise further strengthens our ability to provide customized, client-centered solutions that address the unique needs of those we serve.
