OAO Rebrands as adops.com, Signaling a New Standard for Ad Operations
New York, NY, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OAO, the advertising operations partner that has spent over two decades operating inside the ad stack, has rebranded as adops.com. The new name reflects a broader shift happening across the industry: ad operations (long treated as a back-office function) is now being recognized as essential infrastructure for publisher performance and growth, as well as platform success.
While this broader industry shift served as the catalyst for the change, the direction and focus of adops.com remains the same. The company continues to operate inside the stack, translating strategy into outcomes and staying in the work when things get complex. For publishers, that means cleaner workflows, stronger revenue, and a partner that doesn’t disappear when pressure ramps up. For ad technology solution partners, it means adoption that sticks, platforms that integrate cleanly, and performance that holds up under real conditions.
“We’ve been doing this work for more than 20 years,” said Craig Leshen, CEO of adops.com. “Not as a vendor, not offshore, not bolt-on. We’re inside the stack. We dropped ‘outsourced’ because it never told the full story. adops.com says it like it is. We solve what breaks, we stay in it when things get complicated, and we make sure execution actually happens.”
Today, the gap between strategy and execution is wider than ever. Publishers are being asked to move faster with fewer resources. Ad technology solution partners are pushing to get adopted and integrated inside stacks that are already stretched thin. adops.com is built to work in that space — embedded where things break, connecting what gets sold to what has to work, and making sure the handoff between planning and performance doesn’t fall apart.
The rebrand includes a new name and a renewed commitment to the work adops.com has always done: staying embedded, solving real problems, and showing up when execution matters most.
“Execution has too often been a failure point in this industry,” Leshen added. “It doesn’t need to be. It never should be. That’s where we come in. We don’t just support the stack. We make it work.”
About adops.com
adops.com is the execution partner that connects publisher goals to platform performance. With more than 20 years of hands-on experience, we operate inside the ad stack—solving problems, running campaigns, optimizing workflows, and helping both sides deliver under real-world conditions. We help publishers unlock revenue and help ad technology solutions partners get adopted where it counts. Built to stay in the work. Designed to get it done. This is ad ops done right.
Press Contact
marketing@adops.com
