Actor and Screenwriter Ernie Rivera Develops Indie Superhero Thriller Citadel Lost Amid Industry Attention and Festival Submissions

Los Angeles, CA, May 07, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Actor and screenwriter Ernie Rivera has announced development progress on Citadel Lost, a feature-length psychological action-thriller, currently entered into major screenwriting competitions including the Austin Film Festival, Slamdance, and the PAGE International Screenwriting Awards.Citadel Lost follows a war-hero-turned-super-soldier who must confront a traumatic legacy when his family is targeted inside a remote military bunker. Drawing comparisons to grounded genre fare such as Logan and The Exorcist, the screenplay blends elements of action, psychological drama, and character-driven storytelling. (These comparisons reflect feedback from early readers and coverage evaluations.)In addition to festival entries, Rivera is preparing a self-financed proof-of-concept short, scheduled to shoot on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles. The short will coincide with a broader campaign that includes multiple teasers, a staged theatrical monologue, and social media rollout across YouTube, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). Rivera is also undergoing a documented physical transformation to portray the film’s lead character, Jacob Marcos.The project has received early media coverage and Rivera has released a comprehensive pitch deck outlining the project's broader potential—including serialized expansion and stage adaptation. The screenplay is also currently listed on The Black List and receiving ongoing industry evaluations.For additional information, visit: www.CitadelLostFilm.com Press Contact: CitadelLostFilm@gmail.com Social Media: @CitadelLostFilm on Instagram, YouTube, and XMedia ContactCitadel Lost