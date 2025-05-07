Actor and Screenwriter Ernie Rivera Develops Indie Superhero Thriller Citadel Lost Amid Industry Attention and Festival Submissions

Actor and screenwriter Ernie Rivera shares new developments on Citadel Lost, a psychological action-thriller entered into top screenwriting competitions. With a proof-of-concept shoot set for June and early media attention building, Rivera's campaign includes a physical transformation for the lead role, teasers, and theatrical performance—all designed to showcase the project's creative scope and cinematic potential.