Actor and Screenwriter Ernie Rivera Develops Indie Superhero Thriller Citadel Lost Amid Industry Attention and Festival Submissions
Actor and screenwriter Ernie Rivera shares new developments on Citadel Lost, a psychological action-thriller entered into top screenwriting competitions. With a proof-of-concept shoot set for June and early media attention building, Rivera's campaign includes a physical transformation for the lead role, teasers, and theatrical performance—all designed to showcase the project's creative scope and cinematic potential.
Los Angeles, CA, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Actor and screenwriter Ernie Rivera has announced development progress on Citadel Lost, a feature-length psychological action-thriller, currently entered into major screenwriting competitions including the Austin Film Festival, Slamdance, and the PAGE International Screenwriting Awards.
Citadel Lost follows a war-hero-turned-super-soldier who must confront a traumatic legacy when his family is targeted inside a remote military bunker. Drawing comparisons to grounded genre fare such as Logan and The Exorcist, the screenplay blends elements of action, psychological drama, and character-driven storytelling. (These comparisons reflect feedback from early readers and coverage evaluations.)
In addition to festival entries, Rivera is preparing a self-financed proof-of-concept short, scheduled to shoot on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles. The short will coincide with a broader campaign that includes multiple teasers, a staged theatrical monologue, and social media rollout across YouTube, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). Rivera is also undergoing a documented physical transformation to portray the film’s lead character, Jacob Marcos.
The project has received early media coverage and Rivera has released a comprehensive pitch deck outlining the project's broader potential—including serialized expansion and stage adaptation. The screenplay is also currently listed on The Black List and receiving ongoing industry evaluations.
For additional information, visit: www.CitadelLostFilm.com.
Press Contact: CitadelLostFilm@gmail.com
Social Media: @CitadelLostFilm on Instagram, YouTube, and X
Media Contact
Citadel Lost
CitadelLostFilm@gmail.com
Citadel Lost follows a war-hero-turned-super-soldier who must confront a traumatic legacy when his family is targeted inside a remote military bunker. Drawing comparisons to grounded genre fare such as Logan and The Exorcist, the screenplay blends elements of action, psychological drama, and character-driven storytelling. (These comparisons reflect feedback from early readers and coverage evaluations.)
In addition to festival entries, Rivera is preparing a self-financed proof-of-concept short, scheduled to shoot on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles. The short will coincide with a broader campaign that includes multiple teasers, a staged theatrical monologue, and social media rollout across YouTube, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). Rivera is also undergoing a documented physical transformation to portray the film’s lead character, Jacob Marcos.
The project has received early media coverage and Rivera has released a comprehensive pitch deck outlining the project's broader potential—including serialized expansion and stage adaptation. The screenplay is also currently listed on The Black List and receiving ongoing industry evaluations.
For additional information, visit: www.CitadelLostFilm.com.
Press Contact: CitadelLostFilm@gmail.com
Social Media: @CitadelLostFilm on Instagram, YouTube, and X
Media Contact
Citadel Lost
CitadelLostFilm@gmail.com
Contact
Citadel SlateContact
Ernie Rivera
626-475-0455
www.CitadelLostFilm.com
www.youtube.com/@CitadelLostFilm
Ernie Rivera
626-475-0455
www.CitadelLostFilm.com
www.youtube.com/@CitadelLostFilm
Categories