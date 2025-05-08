The Donovan Cross Spy Series Just Released Its First Novel: "Return To Hawaii"
Daniel J. Voelker is excited to announce the release of "Return To Hawaii," the first in a series of Donovan Cross spy novels.
Evanston, IL, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Daniel J. Voelker, CEO of the Donovan Cross Series, announces the release of Return To Hawaii, the first of the Donovan Cross spy novels, available now on Barnes & Noble.com.
Donovan Cross is the NIA’s legendary secret agent. He has been sent on dozens of missions in every corner of the globe and will stop at nothing to achieve his goal. Originally from Hawaii, Cross has not returned home in nearly 30 years. The unexpected death of his parents altered the course of his life. Instead of attending a prestigious college on a scholarship, he chose a path of spying and espionage. When the Agency ordered him to return to his birthplace, he anticipated confronting painful memories of his parents' passing. Unbeknownst to him, his presence on the island is crucial to addressing a sensitive global crisis: China's imminent invasion of Taiwan. Hawaii is being used, shrouded in secrecy, to facilitate this invasion. The skills Cross has honed over the years and his knowledge of the island's secrets will lead him and his newfound ally, the beautiful Jade Viper, on the thrill ride of a lifetime.
Early Praise for "Return To Hawaii"
“Daniel J. Voelker writes from the heart and hits you in the gut.”
Judith Q. Cole, author of “The Magic of The Red Dress”
“James Bond, move over!”
Randall B. Gold, well-known trial attorney
“Voelker is a modern-day Ian Fleming with a blend of suspense and charm.”
Danielle DeCamp, middle school teacher
“Once I picked it up, I could not put it down. Deep and riveting from
beginning to end!”
John P. Rand, retired securities trader
About the Author
Daniel J. Voelker is a trial attorney and an accomplished author of several internationally acclaimed works, including “It Ain’t So, Kid, It Just Ain’t So, History’s Apology To Shoeless Joe Jackson” and “Will The Real James Bond Please Stand Up,” which delves into the origins of Ian Fleming's James Bond character. Dan has a passion for intrigue, particularly spying and espionage. His experiences growing up in Hawaii during the 1960s heavily influenced his writing in Return to Hawaii, also making it a valuable resource for anyone planning to visit the Islands.
Dan resides in Evanston, Illinois
