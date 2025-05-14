Dough Bottega Celebrates One Year of Artisanal Pizza & Community in Vallejo, CA
Vallejo, CA, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dough Bottega, Vallejo’s beloved micro-enterprise home kitchen, is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary serving handcrafted NY-style with California love pizzas every Friday and Saturday from 3–7 PM. In its first year, this small but mighty operation, has built a loyal following—delivering fresh, quality, elegant, unique flavors from a home kitchen.
Since opening, Dough Bottega has served over 400 satisfied customers, catered a wedding and a birthday, gathered over 70 verified five-star reviews on its website, and earned 17 five-star Yelp reviews. The celebration continues with Dough Bottega once again sponsoring the Spring Art exhibit at Mare Island Studios, just as it did during its grand-opening one year ago.
Known for its perfect sourdough crust and hassle-free curbside pickup, Dough Bottega offers a menu of eight pizzas, including a rotating seasonal pizza featuring vegetables and micro greens from the Vallejo’s Farmer’s Market, and a standout dessert pizza made with Nutella, Mascarpone, Bananas, and Cocoa—named Vallejo Love, a sweet, lovely way to celebrate any meal.
“Our biggest highlight this year has been the community,” says Chef Angel, founder and pizzaiolo. “Meeting our neighbors, hearing their feedback, and being part of local events—it’s been incredible.”
Chef Angel brings deep culinary experience from top restaurants in NYC including Serafina, LAVO, Haswell Greens, The Park and in California Nic’s Beverly Hills and Faith & Flower. Every pizza, from classic to creative, is made by Chef Angel—never wood-fired, always expertly crafted.
How it works:
Customers can order online anytime at www.DoughBottega.com, select a pickup day and time, then pull drive up for on-time curbside delivery—no need to get out of the car.
Dough Bottega is also available for catering with 48 hours notice, offering up to 30 warm pizzas and a custom salad for events of all kinds. Each one is crafted by Chef Angel for quality and consistency.
As Dough Bottega enters its second year, it remains focused on making every pizza with care, creativity, and community in mind.
Since opening, Dough Bottega has served over 400 satisfied customers, catered a wedding and a birthday, gathered over 70 verified five-star reviews on its website, and earned 17 five-star Yelp reviews. The celebration continues with Dough Bottega once again sponsoring the Spring Art exhibit at Mare Island Studios, just as it did during its grand-opening one year ago.
Known for its perfect sourdough crust and hassle-free curbside pickup, Dough Bottega offers a menu of eight pizzas, including a rotating seasonal pizza featuring vegetables and micro greens from the Vallejo’s Farmer’s Market, and a standout dessert pizza made with Nutella, Mascarpone, Bananas, and Cocoa—named Vallejo Love, a sweet, lovely way to celebrate any meal.
“Our biggest highlight this year has been the community,” says Chef Angel, founder and pizzaiolo. “Meeting our neighbors, hearing their feedback, and being part of local events—it’s been incredible.”
Chef Angel brings deep culinary experience from top restaurants in NYC including Serafina, LAVO, Haswell Greens, The Park and in California Nic’s Beverly Hills and Faith & Flower. Every pizza, from classic to creative, is made by Chef Angel—never wood-fired, always expertly crafted.
How it works:
Customers can order online anytime at www.DoughBottega.com, select a pickup day and time, then pull drive up for on-time curbside delivery—no need to get out of the car.
Dough Bottega is also available for catering with 48 hours notice, offering up to 30 warm pizzas and a custom salad for events of all kinds. Each one is crafted by Chef Angel for quality and consistency.
As Dough Bottega enters its second year, it remains focused on making every pizza with care, creativity, and community in mind.
Contact
Dough BottegaContact
Jennifer Pierdant
(707) 654-3242
www.DoughBottega.com
Instagram & Facebook: @DoughBottega
Jennifer Pierdant
(707) 654-3242
www.DoughBottega.com
Instagram & Facebook: @DoughBottega
Categories