Avato Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board to Guide Growth at the Intersection of AI and CI (Collective Intelligence)
Vancouver, Canada, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Avato, a pioneer in intelligent data integration and AI enablement, today announced the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board. Initially comprised of distinguished experts Carrie Forbes, Michael Nolan, and Scott Dewis, the Advisory Board will support Avato’s executive team in accelerating the company’s growth trajectory and shaping its international expansion strategy.
Enterprises across virtually all industries face mounting pressure to modernize legacy systems, unify fragmented data, and extract real value from AI. Avato meets these demands by rapidly correlating enterprise data in the span of days, as opposed to months or longer — delivering clear, actionable data-based insights and the data cohesiveness that AI needs to be truly comprehensive. This breakthrough forms the basis of Avato’s pioneering approach: Collective Intelligence (CI)—a data integration strategy that fully unifies enterprise data and delivers measurable, competitive advantage.
This new board will play a pivotal role in supporting Avato’s mission to empower organizations to modernize infrastructure, unlock data value, and deploy AI-based capabilities faster and more effectively.
“The world sits at a crossroad in the expansion of the connected-systems economy,” said Ken Ballou, CEO of Avato. CEOs in virtually every industry around the globe often tell me the same story: they are investing millions in the promise of AI but are still unable realize the anticipated returns - largely because a significant percentage of their data remains trapped in disparate legacy systems or organizational silos. We're changing that equation with technology that delivers immediate business impact without the massive infrastructure overhauls, extended timelines, and costs normally attributed to these efforts. And our new Advisory Board will bring complementary, equally battle-tested insights and expertise from a range of different industries such as financial services to defense—sectors where data complexity is at its highest levels and the opportunity for AI-based value and results is massive. Together, we're giving executives what they actually need: the fastest path to AI-driven competitive advantage in their markets."
Meet Avato’s Strategic Advisory Board
Carrie Forbes, former CEO of League Data, brings deep expertise in digital transformation for credit unions and financial institutions. She successfully led technology modernization for over 40 institutions across Eastern Canada and was recently named Woman of the Year at the 2024 Open Banking Expo. Forbes is recognized for her work at the intersection of governance, compliance, and financial services innovation.
Michael Nolan is a strategic systems thinker with more than 15 years of experience leading digital transformations in financial services. He has designed payment ecosystems, led fraud prevention strategies enhanced by AI, and delivered infrastructure that processes $800M+ in daily transactions and has prevented $200M+ in fraud losses. Nolan has advised C-suite leaders across banking, helping future-proof operations with secure, scalable solutions.
Scott Dewis is a seasoned entrepreneur and advisor with a dual focus: helping fast-scaling founder-led tech companies accelerate growth and supporting modernization efforts in Canada’s aerospace and defense industries. A former Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Tech Company of the Year award winner, Dewis brings unmatched insight into go-to-market strategies, operational scaling, and sector-specific innovation.
“Our Advisory Board combines expertise in finance, defense, enterprise technology, and digital transformation,” added Ballou. “They will act as a force multiplier in our mission to help companies convert complexity into clarity and data into action.”
Avato: Leading the Future of Collective Intelligence
Avato’s technology enables AI to function as CI by rapidly connecting, correlating, and orchestrating data from an unlimited range of systems—structured and unstructured, static and dynamic, on-premises or in the cloud. This approach empowers organizations to derive insight and value from diverse data types without the traditional months-long integration burden.
Avato is designed to:
Deliver actionable business intelligence that has helped clients achieve 40% faster time-to-market, 65% reduction in integration costs, and 3x ROI on AI investments within the first 12 months—all by extracting hidden patterns across enterprise systems from CRM to IoT.
Enable CI, weaving together digital signals from systems, people, and processes across the enterprise.
Fuel aligned, AI-powered growth, improving customer outcomes, team productivity, and strategic velocity.
Simplify data infrastructure across disparate systems, accelerating business-focused AI applications.
About Avato
Avato accelerates the integration of fragmented systems and siloed data, delivering the secure, connected data-based foundation enterprises need to simplify, standardize, and modernize operations. Purpose-built for highly regulated and complex environments, Avato empowers organizations of any size to unlock the full potential of their data ecosystems and power next-generation AI applications at scale.
For media inquiries, please contact:
media@avato.co
http://www.avato.co/
Enterprises across virtually all industries face mounting pressure to modernize legacy systems, unify fragmented data, and extract real value from AI. Avato meets these demands by rapidly correlating enterprise data in the span of days, as opposed to months or longer — delivering clear, actionable data-based insights and the data cohesiveness that AI needs to be truly comprehensive. This breakthrough forms the basis of Avato’s pioneering approach: Collective Intelligence (CI)—a data integration strategy that fully unifies enterprise data and delivers measurable, competitive advantage.
This new board will play a pivotal role in supporting Avato’s mission to empower organizations to modernize infrastructure, unlock data value, and deploy AI-based capabilities faster and more effectively.
“The world sits at a crossroad in the expansion of the connected-systems economy,” said Ken Ballou, CEO of Avato. CEOs in virtually every industry around the globe often tell me the same story: they are investing millions in the promise of AI but are still unable realize the anticipated returns - largely because a significant percentage of their data remains trapped in disparate legacy systems or organizational silos. We're changing that equation with technology that delivers immediate business impact without the massive infrastructure overhauls, extended timelines, and costs normally attributed to these efforts. And our new Advisory Board will bring complementary, equally battle-tested insights and expertise from a range of different industries such as financial services to defense—sectors where data complexity is at its highest levels and the opportunity for AI-based value and results is massive. Together, we're giving executives what they actually need: the fastest path to AI-driven competitive advantage in their markets."
Meet Avato’s Strategic Advisory Board
Carrie Forbes, former CEO of League Data, brings deep expertise in digital transformation for credit unions and financial institutions. She successfully led technology modernization for over 40 institutions across Eastern Canada and was recently named Woman of the Year at the 2024 Open Banking Expo. Forbes is recognized for her work at the intersection of governance, compliance, and financial services innovation.
Michael Nolan is a strategic systems thinker with more than 15 years of experience leading digital transformations in financial services. He has designed payment ecosystems, led fraud prevention strategies enhanced by AI, and delivered infrastructure that processes $800M+ in daily transactions and has prevented $200M+ in fraud losses. Nolan has advised C-suite leaders across banking, helping future-proof operations with secure, scalable solutions.
Scott Dewis is a seasoned entrepreneur and advisor with a dual focus: helping fast-scaling founder-led tech companies accelerate growth and supporting modernization efforts in Canada’s aerospace and defense industries. A former Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Tech Company of the Year award winner, Dewis brings unmatched insight into go-to-market strategies, operational scaling, and sector-specific innovation.
“Our Advisory Board combines expertise in finance, defense, enterprise technology, and digital transformation,” added Ballou. “They will act as a force multiplier in our mission to help companies convert complexity into clarity and data into action.”
Avato: Leading the Future of Collective Intelligence
Avato’s technology enables AI to function as CI by rapidly connecting, correlating, and orchestrating data from an unlimited range of systems—structured and unstructured, static and dynamic, on-premises or in the cloud. This approach empowers organizations to derive insight and value from diverse data types without the traditional months-long integration burden.
Avato is designed to:
Deliver actionable business intelligence that has helped clients achieve 40% faster time-to-market, 65% reduction in integration costs, and 3x ROI on AI investments within the first 12 months—all by extracting hidden patterns across enterprise systems from CRM to IoT.
Enable CI, weaving together digital signals from systems, people, and processes across the enterprise.
Fuel aligned, AI-powered growth, improving customer outcomes, team productivity, and strategic velocity.
Simplify data infrastructure across disparate systems, accelerating business-focused AI applications.
About Avato
Avato accelerates the integration of fragmented systems and siloed data, delivering the secure, connected data-based foundation enterprises need to simplify, standardize, and modernize operations. Purpose-built for highly regulated and complex environments, Avato empowers organizations of any size to unlock the full potential of their data ecosystems and power next-generation AI applications at scale.
For media inquiries, please contact:
media@avato.co
http://www.avato.co/
Contact
Avato SystemsContact
Ken Ballou
604-600-7715
avato.co
Ken Ballou
604-600-7715
avato.co
Multimedia
Categories