Broadcom Partners with Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc. for Semiconductor Reliability Testing Solutions
San Jose, CA, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc. (ICE) proudly announces its collaboration with Broadcom, a leading expert in semiconductor reliability testing. This partnership has enabled Broadcom to continually leverage ICE’s extensive knowledge and advanced expertise, particularly in High-Temperature Operating Life (HTOL) testing. ICE provides a full turn-key solution, guiding the reliability testing process from design to execution while ensuring that all steps are performed with the utmost precision.
"As a vital partner, ICE has not only demonstrated their significant expertise in semiconductor testing but has also been pivotal in the continual development of innovative solutions specifically tailored for next-generation devices," stated Reid Hirata, Product Reliability Engineer at Broadcom. "We have been highly satisfied with how ICE performs reliability testing for our most important tier 1 customers, ensuring their semiconductor products meet global standards."
“One of the core strengths of ICE is its commitment to adapt and respond to the evolving challenges of both current and future technologies. Their dedication to clear communication and openness has kept Broadcom and its customers consistently satisfied. We recognize the ongoing challenges presented by equipment manufacturers, who often offer fixed configurations with limited flexibility," Hirata explained.
"ICE has distinguished itself over the past 15 years by providing custom solutions that are adaptable to existing hardware or innovate completely new systems to meet customer needs," stated by Mike Niederhofer, Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc.
ICE continues to design and build hardware solutions that have met and exceeded customer expectations over the years. ICE remains at the forefront of developing equipment enhancements designed to shape the industry and uphold the highest standards in semiconductor reliability.
For more information, please contact:
Phone: (408) 955-9505
Website: www.icenginc.com
"As a vital partner, ICE has not only demonstrated their significant expertise in semiconductor testing but has also been pivotal in the continual development of innovative solutions specifically tailored for next-generation devices," stated Reid Hirata, Product Reliability Engineer at Broadcom. "We have been highly satisfied with how ICE performs reliability testing for our most important tier 1 customers, ensuring their semiconductor products meet global standards."
“One of the core strengths of ICE is its commitment to adapt and respond to the evolving challenges of both current and future technologies. Their dedication to clear communication and openness has kept Broadcom and its customers consistently satisfied. We recognize the ongoing challenges presented by equipment manufacturers, who often offer fixed configurations with limited flexibility," Hirata explained.
"ICE has distinguished itself over the past 15 years by providing custom solutions that are adaptable to existing hardware or innovate completely new systems to meet customer needs," stated by Mike Niederhofer, Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc.
ICE continues to design and build hardware solutions that have met and exceeded customer expectations over the years. ICE remains at the forefront of developing equipment enhancements designed to shape the industry and uphold the highest standards in semiconductor reliability.
For more information, please contact:
Phone: (408) 955-9505
Website: www.icenginc.com
Contact
Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc.Contact
Narendra Narayan
408-955-9505
https://icenginc.com/
Narendra Narayan
408-955-9505
https://icenginc.com/
Categories