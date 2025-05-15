Author GK Frost's New Audiobook, "Emperfect Emages," is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Historic Life Lessons and Parables Retold in Contemporary Words

Recent audiobook release “Emperfect Emages” from Audiobook Network author GK Frost is a poignant and compelling assortment of parables and stories told through a more contemporary literary lens. With each entry, Frost aims to highlight the timeless Christian lessons that these stories hold within modern society.