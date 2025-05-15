Author GK Frost's New Audiobook, "Emperfect Emages," is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Historic Life Lessons and Parables Retold in Contemporary Words
Recent audiobook release “Emperfect Emages” from Audiobook Network author GK Frost is a poignant and compelling assortment of parables and stories told through a more contemporary literary lens. With each entry, Frost aims to highlight the timeless Christian lessons that these stories hold within modern society.
New York, NY, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GK Frost, a loving wife who was introduced to Jesus, God, and the Holy Spirit from a young age, has completed her new audiobook, “Emperfect Emages”: a captivating and eye-opening series of modern-day parables that brings Christian teachings to life for a more contemporary audience.
“Yes, the title is misspelled on purpose,” shares Frost. “Jesus told parables-stories of different aspects of God-to help humans understand our Father. I think that our brains would blow up if we tried to take in everything that is God. But we don't farm, work, or live the same way as they did then. So you will find in these pages imperfect images of different aspects of God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit, and sometimes, the melancholy cry of a soul.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author GK Frost’s new audiobook will captivate listeners as they journey through these allegorical tales, exploring timeless lessons and universal themes that have resonated with audiences for centuries. Engaging and heartfelt, “Emperfect Emages” is a powerful resource for anyone seeking to strengthen their faith in the modern era, promising to leave a lasting impact long after the final entry.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Emperfect Emages” by GK Frost through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
