Mark Graban Receives 2025 Shingo Publication Award for “The Mistakes That Make Us” — a Book That Challenges Leaders to Rethink Mistakes
Newport, KY, May 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Shingo Institute, part of the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University, has named Mark Graban a 2025 Shingo Publication Award recipient for his acclaimed book, "The Mistakes That Make Us: Cultivating a Culture of Learning and Innovation."
This honor recognizes outstanding work that supports and promotes the principles of the Shingo Model™, including “Respect Every Individual” and "Seek Perfection." "The Mistakes That Make Us" is a timely, thought-provoking book that encourages organizations to embrace mistakes as learning opportunities rather than treating them as failures to hide or punish.
“In many workplaces, mistakes are something to be feared,” says Graban. “But if we want improvement, we must first create an environment where people feel safe to speak up about problems. That’s not just a Lean principle—it’s a human one.”
A Book Rooted in Stories—and in Respect
Drawing on over 200 interviews from Graban’s popular podcast My Favorite Mistake, the book explores how leaders and professionals—from Fortune 500 executives to startup founders and frontline employees—have learned and grown through their missteps. Graban combines these personal stories with deep reflections on Lean thinking, organizational culture, and psychological safety.
The book’s core message: mistakes are inevitable, but what happens next is what matters. Do we respond with blame, or do we take the opportunity to learn and improve?
The Shingo Institute praised the book for advancing a principle-based culture where learning from mistakes is normalized—and even encouraged.
Endorsed by Leading Thinkers in Lean and Leadership
"The Mistakes That Make Us" has received endorsements from a range of influential business thinkers, including Eric Ries, Jeffrey Liker, Timothy R. Clark, Daniel H. Pink, Katie Anderson, and others.
“In business, as in life, everyone makes mistakes. How we view and move on from mistakes can transform them from problems into opportunities for learning and growth. 'The Mistakes That Make Us' delves into the ways we can use errors to help build and foster a culture of understanding and continuous improvement.”
— Eric Ries, author of The Lean Startup
“Mark Graban’s 'The Mistakes That Make Us' is a brilliant treatment of this topic that helps us frame mistakes properly, detach them from fear, and see them as expectations, not exceptions. This book’s ultimate contribution is helping us realize that creating a culture of productive mistake-making accelerates learning, confidence, and success.”
— Timothy R. Clark, PhD, author of The 4 Stages of Psychological Safety
“At last! A book about errors, flubs, and screwups that pushes beyond platitudes and actually shows how to enlist our mistakes as engines of learning, growth, and progress.”
— Daniel H. Pink, #1 New York Times bestselling author of "Drive, When, and The Power of Regret"
More Than a Book—A Call to Action
At the Shingo Conference award ceremony, Graban paid tribute to his mentors, including the late Norman Bodek, Ritsuo Shingo, and Stephen Covey, and highlighted the example of Dr. Shigeo Shingo, who helped shift the thinking around “fool-proofing” to the more respectful concept of “mistake-proofing.”
Graban said: “Dr. Shingo realized that labeling people as ‘fools’ wasn’t kind or productive. He changed his language and his approach. That’s the spirit of continuous improvement—humility, learning, and growth.”
He also acknowledged the collaborative team behind the book, including developmental editor Tom Ehrenfeld, and cover designer Don Coon, a lifelong friend.
In his remarks, Graban emphasized that the book is not about celebrating mistakes—it’s about learning from them and designing systems that make it easier to get things right.
“Let’s keep building workplaces where mistakes aren’t feared or buried,” he said. “Let’s turn them into stepping stones for innovation, prevention, and progress. Because truly—it is the mistakes that make us.”
About the Author
Mark Graban is an internationally recognized author, speaker, consultant, and podcaster who focuses on Lean management, healthcare improvement, and creating psychologically safe workplaces. He is the author of Lean Hospitals, Measures of Success, and Healthcare Kaizen, and the host of My Favorite Mistake and Lean Blog Interviews podcasts. He is also a Senior Advisor to KaiNexus.
About the Shingo Institute
The Shingo Institute is named after Dr. Shigeo Shingo, one of the architects of the Toyota Production System. Its mission is to guide organizations in creating sustainable cultures of excellence based on timeless principles. The Shingo Prize and its associated awards—like the Publication Award—represent one of the highest honors in operational excellence and organizational culture.
Learn More
To learn more about "The Mistakes That Make Us," visit www.MistakesBook.com.
This honor recognizes outstanding work that supports and promotes the principles of the Shingo Model™, including “Respect Every Individual” and "Seek Perfection." "The Mistakes That Make Us" is a timely, thought-provoking book that encourages organizations to embrace mistakes as learning opportunities rather than treating them as failures to hide or punish.
“In many workplaces, mistakes are something to be feared,” says Graban. “But if we want improvement, we must first create an environment where people feel safe to speak up about problems. That’s not just a Lean principle—it’s a human one.”
A Book Rooted in Stories—and in Respect
Drawing on over 200 interviews from Graban’s popular podcast My Favorite Mistake, the book explores how leaders and professionals—from Fortune 500 executives to startup founders and frontline employees—have learned and grown through their missteps. Graban combines these personal stories with deep reflections on Lean thinking, organizational culture, and psychological safety.
The book’s core message: mistakes are inevitable, but what happens next is what matters. Do we respond with blame, or do we take the opportunity to learn and improve?
The Shingo Institute praised the book for advancing a principle-based culture where learning from mistakes is normalized—and even encouraged.
Endorsed by Leading Thinkers in Lean and Leadership
"The Mistakes That Make Us" has received endorsements from a range of influential business thinkers, including Eric Ries, Jeffrey Liker, Timothy R. Clark, Daniel H. Pink, Katie Anderson, and others.
“In business, as in life, everyone makes mistakes. How we view and move on from mistakes can transform them from problems into opportunities for learning and growth. 'The Mistakes That Make Us' delves into the ways we can use errors to help build and foster a culture of understanding and continuous improvement.”
— Eric Ries, author of The Lean Startup
“Mark Graban’s 'The Mistakes That Make Us' is a brilliant treatment of this topic that helps us frame mistakes properly, detach them from fear, and see them as expectations, not exceptions. This book’s ultimate contribution is helping us realize that creating a culture of productive mistake-making accelerates learning, confidence, and success.”
— Timothy R. Clark, PhD, author of The 4 Stages of Psychological Safety
“At last! A book about errors, flubs, and screwups that pushes beyond platitudes and actually shows how to enlist our mistakes as engines of learning, growth, and progress.”
— Daniel H. Pink, #1 New York Times bestselling author of "Drive, When, and The Power of Regret"
More Than a Book—A Call to Action
At the Shingo Conference award ceremony, Graban paid tribute to his mentors, including the late Norman Bodek, Ritsuo Shingo, and Stephen Covey, and highlighted the example of Dr. Shigeo Shingo, who helped shift the thinking around “fool-proofing” to the more respectful concept of “mistake-proofing.”
Graban said: “Dr. Shingo realized that labeling people as ‘fools’ wasn’t kind or productive. He changed his language and his approach. That’s the spirit of continuous improvement—humility, learning, and growth.”
He also acknowledged the collaborative team behind the book, including developmental editor Tom Ehrenfeld, and cover designer Don Coon, a lifelong friend.
In his remarks, Graban emphasized that the book is not about celebrating mistakes—it’s about learning from them and designing systems that make it easier to get things right.
“Let’s keep building workplaces where mistakes aren’t feared or buried,” he said. “Let’s turn them into stepping stones for innovation, prevention, and progress. Because truly—it is the mistakes that make us.”
About the Author
Mark Graban is an internationally recognized author, speaker, consultant, and podcaster who focuses on Lean management, healthcare improvement, and creating psychologically safe workplaces. He is the author of Lean Hospitals, Measures of Success, and Healthcare Kaizen, and the host of My Favorite Mistake and Lean Blog Interviews podcasts. He is also a Senior Advisor to KaiNexus.
About the Shingo Institute
The Shingo Institute is named after Dr. Shigeo Shingo, one of the architects of the Toyota Production System. Its mission is to guide organizations in creating sustainable cultures of excellence based on timeless principles. The Shingo Prize and its associated awards—like the Publication Award—represent one of the highest honors in operational excellence and organizational culture.
Learn More
To learn more about "The Mistakes That Make Us," visit www.MistakesBook.com.
Contact
Constancy, Inc.Contact
Mark Graban
817-372-5682
markgraban.com
Mark Graban
817-372-5682
markgraban.com
Multimedia
Categories