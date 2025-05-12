Hilo Hawai'i Realtor® Releases New Book to Help Future Big Island Residents Find Belonging, Not Just Property
"Moving to East Hawaiʻi: The Real Big Island Life Guide" is a candid, practical book by Hilo Realtor® Dan Tousignant for those dreaming of a slower, more connected life in East Hawaiʻi. Blending firsthand experience with local insight, it covers everything from housing and income to community and culture. Written for people who want to belong — not just buy — it’s a guide for making a real life, not just a real estate move.
Hilo, HI, May 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dan Tousignant, a Hilo-based Hawai‘i Realtor®, has published a new book titled Moving to East Hawaiʻi: The Real Big Island Life Guide. Aimed at individuals and couples seeking a more grounded, community-centered life, the book offers practical advice and personal insight for those considering a move to the east side of the Big Island.
Unlike typical relocation guides, Moving to East Hawaiʻi isn’t about high-end listings or vacation rentals. It focuses on what it really takes to start fresh — financially, emotionally, and culturally — in a part of Hawaiʻi that values relationships over real estate portfolios.
Tousignant and his wife moved from Oʻahu to the Big Island with a shared goal: to find a slower, more meaningful life. Over several years, they bought and restored multiple homes — many of which might have otherwise been replaced by large-scale developments — and converted them into long-term, affordable rentals. Their journey is woven throughout the book, offering a firsthand look at the joys and challenges of building a life in East Hawaiʻi.
“This isn’t about flipping houses or selling paradise,” Tousignant says. “It’s about belonging. Most of our friends are local families who’ve been here for generations. We want to welcome people who come with respect, who want to contribute — not just consume.”
A licensed Realtor® with House Plus, LLC, Tousignant specializes in helping like-minded clients relocate to the east side of the island. His background in construction, business, and education allows him to help buyers navigate the unique realities of Hawai‘i homeownership — from off-grid systems and zoning laws to local culture and climate.
The book covers everything from choosing a microclimate and understanding STVR laws to growing food, building community, and working creatively to stay rooted. Written with a blend of honesty, humility, and humor, it’s already earning praise as a must-read for anyone serious about making the move.
Moving to East Hawaiʻi: The Real Big Island Life Guide is available now on Amazon: https://amzn.to/44gRBQC
Media Contact:
Dan Tousignant
Hawai‘i Realtor® – RS-80662
House Plus, LLC
808-753-6634
dan@capeprojectmanagement.com
https://movingtobigisland.com/
Join the community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/movingtobigisland
