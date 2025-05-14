From Military Applications to Main Street: NexGen Cem Launches Low Cost Fast-Setting Cement That Reaches Structural Strength in Just 60 Minutes
Irvine, CA, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NexGen Cem, a California-based materials innovation company, is proud to unveil its next-generation Ultra-Rapid Hardening Hydraulic Cement (URHHC) — an innovative low-cost cement technology that reaches structural strength in just 60 minutes surpassing ASTM C1600 and C928 standards. Originally developed under a U.S. Department of Defense R&D initiative, this patented cement technology is now available for commercial infrastructure use.
“Unlike traditional concrete, which can take days to cure, our patented technology enables construction teams to reopen roads, bridges, and runways in just hours —not days,” said Saeed Shahbazi, Co-Founder of NexGen Cem. “What distinguishes our solution is its ability to provide superior strength and speed without raising costs. Our cement technology licensing program creates partnership opportunities for manufacturers in cement, precast, and repair industries.”
Why URHHC Represent a Paradigm Shift in the Construction Industry:
Cost effective: Delivers unmatched speed and strength with no increase in project budgets.
· Same-Day Construction or Repairs: Enables critical infrastructure to reopen in hours.
· Stronger and more durable: Reduces the frequency and cost of future repairs.
Emergency Ready: Ideal for disaster response, military bases, and high-traffic zones.
· Proven Performance: Field-tested under rigorous Department of Defense standards.
With infrastructure demands rising and budgets under pressure, URHHC is perfectly suited for time-sensitive infrastructure projects such as highway repairs, airport runways, and bridge deck replacements. In addition, its user-friendly, rapid-setting properties make it ideal for smaller-scale household applications such as concrete driveway patching and minor repairs. URHHC offers exceptional value by significantly accelerating project timelines while reducing labor hours, project costs, equipment idle time, and operational disruptions.
About NexGen Cem
NexGen Cem is redefining the future of cement with patented, high-performance materials designed for the 21st century. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company’s innovations enhance construction timelines, reduce environmental impact, and improve long-term infrastructure performance. Its flagship solution, URHHC, has been validated by the U.S. Department of Defense and is now available for licensing and deployment by construction industry partners.
Media Contact:
Shirley Azimzadeh
Email: info@nexgen-cem.com
Phone: (949) 357-7189
Website: www.NexGen-Cem.com
“Unlike traditional concrete, which can take days to cure, our patented technology enables construction teams to reopen roads, bridges, and runways in just hours —not days,” said Saeed Shahbazi, Co-Founder of NexGen Cem. “What distinguishes our solution is its ability to provide superior strength and speed without raising costs. Our cement technology licensing program creates partnership opportunities for manufacturers in cement, precast, and repair industries.”
Why URHHC Represent a Paradigm Shift in the Construction Industry:
Cost effective: Delivers unmatched speed and strength with no increase in project budgets.
· Same-Day Construction or Repairs: Enables critical infrastructure to reopen in hours.
· Stronger and more durable: Reduces the frequency and cost of future repairs.
Emergency Ready: Ideal for disaster response, military bases, and high-traffic zones.
· Proven Performance: Field-tested under rigorous Department of Defense standards.
With infrastructure demands rising and budgets under pressure, URHHC is perfectly suited for time-sensitive infrastructure projects such as highway repairs, airport runways, and bridge deck replacements. In addition, its user-friendly, rapid-setting properties make it ideal for smaller-scale household applications such as concrete driveway patching and minor repairs. URHHC offers exceptional value by significantly accelerating project timelines while reducing labor hours, project costs, equipment idle time, and operational disruptions.
About NexGen Cem
NexGen Cem is redefining the future of cement with patented, high-performance materials designed for the 21st century. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company’s innovations enhance construction timelines, reduce environmental impact, and improve long-term infrastructure performance. Its flagship solution, URHHC, has been validated by the U.S. Department of Defense and is now available for licensing and deployment by construction industry partners.
Media Contact:
Shirley Azimzadeh
Email: info@nexgen-cem.com
Phone: (949) 357-7189
Website: www.NexGen-Cem.com
Contact
NexGen CemContact
Shirley Azimzadeh
310-766-1595
www.nexgen-cem.com
Shirley Azimzadeh
310-766-1595
www.nexgen-cem.com
Categories