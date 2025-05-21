Bellevue Family Counseling Welcomes Parent Coach Autumn Wells
Bellevue, WA, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bellevue Family Counseling is excited to announce the addition of Jai Certified Parent Coach Autumn Wells to its team. With 20 years of professional and personal experience, Wells specializes in helping parents navigate challenges such as raising neurodiverse children and managing co-parenting after divorce. Her unique perspective is shaped by her work as a K-12 substitute teacher and her own journey as a parent of two neurodivergent boys.
Co-founder Marlon Familton expressed enthusiasm about Wells’s arrival: “We are excited to welcome Autumn to our team. Her dedication to strengthening parent-child relationships and her parent coaching certification position her to help clients become their best parenting selves, which aligns perfectly with our core values.”
What Is Parent Coaching?
Parent coaching is a collaborative process where a trained coach partners with parents to develop effective strategies, build confidence, and improve family relationships. Unlike one-size-fits-all advice, parent coaching is tailored to each family’s unique needs and values, offering practical tools and emotional support for everyday parenting challenges.
Benefits of Parent Coaching:
Personalized support for each family’s situation.
Improved communication and stronger parent-child relationships.
Increased parental confidence and reduced self-doubt.
Effective strategies for behavioral issues, transitions, and complex dynamics such as divorce or blended families.
Tools to move beyond default parenting patterns and create a positive family culture.
Reduced parental stress and improved emotional well-being for both parents and children.
Parent coaching provides a non-judgmental space for parents to explore concerns and learn new skills, leading to lasting positive changes at home.
How Successful Is Parent Coaching?
Research and experience show that parent coaching is effective in improving outcomes for both parents and children. It can enhance child development, educational outcomes, and behavior, while reducing parental stress. Success is often seen in increased parental confidence, stronger family relationships, and the consistent use of strategies that support children’s growth and well-being. The process is future-focused, empowering parents to create lasting change.
About Autumn Wells
Wells completed her training with the Jai Parenting Institute and offers a range of coaching packages designed to transform parents’ lives and their relationships with their children. Drawing from her own experience as a mother of two neurodivergent boys and her background as a journalist, Wells brings empathy, insight, and practical tools to her coaching. She is particularly passionate about supporting families with neurodiverse children and those facing co-parenting challenges after divorce.
“Autumn doesn’t just bring academic theory to parent coaching,” says Leah Koenig, co-founder of Bellevue Family Counseling. “She has faced personal challenges in raising her children and brings that personal experience and compassion to her work. I am thrilled to have her join our team.”
“Parent coaching isn’t about adding more hacks to your checklist, it’s about making sure you don’t need a checklist in the first place,” says Wells. “Together, we’ll tackle the toughest parenting challenges, so you can stop second-guessing yourself and start feeling clear and confident in your leadership.”
Wells’s experience as a substitute teacher gives her additional insight into how children learn and behave both at home and in school, helping parents bridge the gap between environments. She is committed to helping parents find practical solutions, build connection, and rediscover the joy in parenting-even in the most challenging circumstances.
Bellevue Family Counseling, established in 2008, provides outpatient counseling and parent coaching to help families thrive. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Autumn Wells, contact Bellevue Family Counseling or view Autumn's profile at bellevuefamilycounseling.com/team/autumn-wells/.
Contact
Bellevue Family CounselingContact
Marlon Familton
425-947-5030
www.bellevuecounseling.net
Marlon Familton
425-947-5030
www.bellevuecounseling.net
