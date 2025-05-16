Author Michele Hayes-Grisham's New Audiobook, "Life Lessons from God," is a Powerful and Inspiring Guide to Help Listeners Attain Spiritual Transformation and Growth
Recent audiobook release “Life Lessons from God” from Audiobook Network author Michele Hayes-Grisham is a compelling series of personal stories from the author’s life that explores how God can help to transform one’s life. Based upon Biblical truths and real-world examples, “Life Lessons from God” is sure to encourage listeners to foster a relationship with the Lord.
Shasta, CA, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michele Hayes-Grisham, a passionate Christian who loves to read, travel, and serve in local ministries, has completed her new audiobook, “Life Lessons from God”: an empowering and thought-provoking guide designed to help listeners discover the growth and healing that can be found through forming a relationship with the Lord.
Author Michele Hayes-Grisham has experienced God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit in many ways through-out her life. She has a bachelor’s degree from Simpson University and a certificate in women’s ministries from Northern California School of Women’s Ministries. She led a chapel service for many years at a mission for homeless women and children and mentored some of the women in drug and alcohol recovery. The author is now retired and lives in Shasta, California, with her husband.
“This book was written to help people live a life guided by God's wisdom and love,” writes Hayes-Grisham. “I have been a mother mentor for years helping people learn, from my own experience, ways God wants us to live so that we can have the abundant life He knows we were created to have. God loves us so much that He allowed His only Son to die to pay the price for our sins. Jesus showed us how to live and defeated death. The most important thing is to grow in our love for God and then obeying Him is easy to do. There are short chapters about love, forgiveness, self-control, perseverance, self-worth and confidence, and guilt and shame. You will also read about being a good steward of your time, energy and money. There are lessons about fear, relationships, health, illness, pain, contentment and joy. Life is a struggle, but you can have peace, joy, and contentment even in the hard times.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Michele Hayes-Grisham’s new audiobook is sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life, providing the tools they need in order to grow in their relationship with Christ and find spiritual growth and healing through the Lord.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Life Lessons from God” by Michele Hayes-Grisham through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
