Kay Kienast Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Eagle, ID, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Kay Kienast has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in marketing. Kienast will be included in the Spring 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Kay Kienast
Kay Kienast serves as chief marketing officer at Grow Powerful, providing marketing and consulting expertise within the technology sector. Her background covers a broad range of specialties, such as developing go-to-market approaches, steering teams at the executive level, managing both product and brand marketing, and driving demand generation strategies. A current customer is SalesboxAI where she serves as the CMO.
Kienast’s career has been marked by numerous professional recognitions. Her work has received international attention, including acknowledgment from Marquis Who’s Who for excellence in marketing. In 2023, LA Weekly listed her among the Top 10 Disruptors to watch. Kienast was also selected as Top Marketing and Growth Executive of the Year by IAOTP 2024 and was honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville last December.
Kay holds a doctorate in marketing and business from East Texas State University, as well as bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kansas State University.
ABOUT P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Kay Kienast
Kay Kienast serves as chief marketing officer at Grow Powerful, providing marketing and consulting expertise within the technology sector. Her background covers a broad range of specialties, such as developing go-to-market approaches, steering teams at the executive level, managing both product and brand marketing, and driving demand generation strategies. A current customer is SalesboxAI where she serves as the CMO.
Kienast’s career has been marked by numerous professional recognitions. Her work has received international attention, including acknowledgment from Marquis Who’s Who for excellence in marketing. In 2023, LA Weekly listed her among the Top 10 Disruptors to watch. Kienast was also selected as Top Marketing and Growth Executive of the Year by IAOTP 2024 and was honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville last December.
Kay holds a doctorate in marketing and business from East Texas State University, as well as bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kansas State University.
ABOUT P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories