National Testing Network Expands with Joint Base Lewis McChord
National Testing Network (NTN) has opened a new public safety testing center at Pierce College JBLM on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, expanding access for military personnel, veterans, and civilians. Operating three days a week, this site supports NTN’s mission to modernize public safety recruitment and serve those transitioning from military to civilian service careers.
Lynnwood, WA, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- National Testing Network (NTN) is proud to announce the opening of a new public safety testing center at Pierce College JBLM, located on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. This new site expands access to professional, validated public safety testing for military personnel, veterans, and civilians in the greater JBLM area, reinforcing NTN’s mission to streamline and modernize public safety recruitment across the country.
When asked about the partnership, NTN CEO Dr. Carl Swander shared:
“This new location represents a meaningful opportunity to serve those who serve. By expanding candidate access to high-quality testing services on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, we’re supporting both transitioning military service members and the communities they will go on to serve and protect. NTN remains committed to ensuring that every department has access to top-tier talent—and that every qualified candidate has a clear pathway to serve.”
Location Details:
Joint Base Lewis-McChord - Pierce College JBLM
851 Lincoln Blvd. SW
Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA
NTN will offer testing services through JBLM three days per week with five available time slots: Tuesdays at 9:30am and 2:30pm, Wednesdays at 9:30am, and Thursdays at 9:30am and 2:30pm.
About National Testing Network:
National Testing Network is the leading provider of continuous testing opportunities for public sector jobs. Committed to delivering the highest quality testing services, NTN bridges the gap between public safety departments and top-tier candidates. NTN's innovative approach to testing, led by professional testing experts, has successfully served thousands of public safety departments across the United States and Canada. By offering efficient and cost-effective recruitment and testing processes, NTN helps public safety departments identify the best talent to serve their communities.
About Joint Base Lewis McChord:
Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), one of the largest military installations on the West Coast, plays a vital role in preparing service members for life beyond the military. Notably, 33% of those who transition out of service at JBLM choose to stay in the surrounding area, strengthening the local workforce and community. Many of these veterans continue their commitment to service by entering the public safety sector—a field where their skills and discipline are highly valued. While only 6% of the U.S. population has served in the military, veterans account for 10% of EMTs, 19% of firefighters, and 25% of police officers, underscoring the natural alignment between military experience and public safety careers.
For media inquiries, please contact:
National Testing Network
Marketing@nationaltestingnetwork.com
Phone: 425.741.0103
Address: 2122 164th St. SW STE 300, Lynnwood, WA 98087
