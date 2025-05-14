Vybronics, Inc. Relocates New York City Operations to Winter Park, Florida
Vybronics has relocated its New York City office to Winter Park, Florida.
Winter Park, FL, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Effective May 5, 2025, Vybronics, Inc. has officially relocated all New York City operations to a new facility in Winter Park, Florida. The new location brings together the company’s U.S. sales engineering team, testing laboratory, and warehouse operations under one roof. This relocation consolidates the company’s two former New York City facilities into a single, larger, and more efficient location. The move is also expected to enhance operational capabilities while providing employees with the benefits of Florida’s improved quality of life and business environment.
About Vybronics, Inc.:
Vybronics, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of precision vibration motors and linear resonant actuators (LRA) used for the generation of haptic feedback. They serve a global customer base across industries including consumer electronics, automotive, medical devices, and industrial applications. In business sinice 1993, Vybronics has factories & sales offices in Vietnam, China and the USA. sales offices located in China and the USA.
About Vybronics, Inc.:
Vybronics, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of precision vibration motors and linear resonant actuators (LRA) used for the generation of haptic feedback. They serve a global customer base across industries including consumer electronics, automotive, medical devices, and industrial applications. In business sinice 1993, Vybronics has factories & sales offices in Vietnam, China and the USA. sales offices located in China and the USA.
Contact
Vybronics, IncContact
Charles Tepper
718-783-2328
www.vybronics.com
Charles Tepper
718-783-2328
www.vybronics.com
Categories