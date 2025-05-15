Chateau Amelia Unveils Stunning Wedding Venue Experience in Upstate SC
Cross Hill, SC, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chateau Amelia, a Historic event destination nestled in the heart of Upstate South Carolina in Cross Hill, is proud to announce the launch of its newly enhanced wedding venue experience. With a selection of indoor and outdoor spaces, Chateau Amelia offers engaged couples a timeless setting for their special day.
"We believe every couple deserves a venue as extraordinary as their love story," said Angela Thornton, Co-Owner/Manager at Chateau Amelia. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a setting that offers elegance, versatility, and personalized service — whether it’s a grand celebration or an intimate gathering."
Highlights of Chateau Amelia include:
A Victorian mini mansion with lodging options
A renovated events barn with commercial kitchen
European gardens with fountain courtyard
On-site ceremony and reception options
Overnight accommodations
In house event coordinators and trusted vendor partnerships
With peak wedding season approaching, Chateau Amelia is now accepting bookings for 2025 and beyond. Couples are invited to schedule a private tour and experience the venue firsthand.
To learn more or book a tour, visit www.chateauamelia.com or contact 864-334-8853
About Chateau Amelia:
Located in Cross Hill, SC, Chateau Amelia is a full-service wedding and event venue offering exceptional amenities and hospitality. Whether you're planning a rustic-chic ceremony or a black-tie celebration, Chateau Amelia provides a one-of-a-kind backdrop for unforgettable moments.
www.chateauamelia.com
Contact
Angela Thornton
864-334-8853
Categories