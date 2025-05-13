Tolliver Prince Realty Welcomes the Elite Team Led by Ashley Patrice and Gracie Prince

Tolliver Prince Realty proudly welcomes the Elite Team led by Ashley Patrice and Gracie Prince. Joined by Siena Taverrite, Nicole Plasencia, Ivanna Lopez, and Megan McDonald, this powerhouse group brings unmatched talent, dedication, and local expertise. Known for their boutique, fighter-jet approach to real estate, Tolliver Prince Realty continues to set the gold standard in client-focused service and results-driven excellence.