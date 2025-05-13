Tolliver Prince Realty Welcomes the Elite Team Led by Ashley Patrice and Gracie Prince
Tolliver Prince Realty proudly welcomes the Elite Team led by Ashley Patrice and Gracie Prince. Joined by Siena Taverrite, Nicole Plasencia, Ivanna Lopez, and Megan McDonald, this powerhouse group brings unmatched talent, dedication, and local expertise. Known for their boutique, fighter-jet approach to real estate, Tolliver Prince Realty continues to set the gold standard in client-focused service and results-driven excellence.
West Palm Beach, FL, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tolliver Prince Realty, the boutique real estate powerhouse known for its unmatched professionalism and precision, is proud to announce the newest addition to its growing family: The Elite Team led by the dynamic duo, Ashley Patrice and Gracie Prince.
This exceptional team brings together six highly skilled and passionate real estate professionals whose dedication to client success is perfectly aligned with the Tolliver Prince Realty standard of excellence. Joining Ashley and Gracie are Siena Taverrite, Nicole Plasencia, Ivanna Lopez, and Megan McDonald—each bringing unique strengths, community insight, and a relentless commitment to client care.
Ashley Patrice, a native Floridian with a decade of success in South Florida real estate, leads with sharp market instincts, refined professionalism, and a track record of pairing clients with their dream homes. Gracie Prince, a third-generation real estate professional, brings deep local knowledge and a client-first mindset that makes her one of the most trusted agents in the Wellington and Palm Beach communities.
From seasoned agents to rising stars, the Elite Team embodies the very essence of what makes Tolliver Prince Realty different.
“At Tolliver Prince Realty, we don’t just hire agents—we welcome skilled pilots to our squadron,” said Managing Partner Steve Prince. “In a world of commercial airline-style brokerages, we fly like fighter jets—fast, agile, and highly skilled. This team is exactly that.”
Founded by John Tolliver and Steve Prince, Tolliver Prince Realty was built on decades of unmatched experience in real estate appraisal, mortgage lending, land development, and historic home restoration. Their boutique approach prioritizes hands-on service, detailed strategy, and elite-level representation that larger brokerages simply cannot deliver.
With the addition of the Elite Team, Tolliver Prince Realty continues to raise the bar, bringing even more talent, passion, and precision to every transaction. Buyers and sellers alike can rest assured—when you fly with Tolliver Prince Realty, you're in the best of hands.
Tolliver Prince Realty
West Palm Beach, FL
www.tolliverprince.com
John Tolliver: (561) 306-4303
Steve Prince: (561) 719-7474
