Elevate Medical Solutions Offers Free Coding Webinars with CEUs for Medical Coding Professionals Nationwide
Elevate Medical Solutions, a nationally respected provider of medical coding and revenue cycle management services, proudly offers free coding webinars with CEUs to support medical coding professionals across the United States. These AHIMA- and AAPC-approved educational sessions are designed to help coders stay current with evolving standards, sharpen their expertise, and earn continuing education credits at no cost.
Madison, WI, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elevate Medical Solutions, a nationally respected provider of medical coding and revenue cycle management services, proudly offers free coding webinars with CEUs to support medical coding professionals across the United States. These AHIMA- and AAPC-approved educational sessions are designed to help coders stay current with evolving standards, sharpen their expertise, and earn continuing education credits at no cost.
Elevate’s free coding webinars with CEUs are available in two convenient formats:
Live Webinars – Hosted monthly by Elevate’s credentialed industry experts. Live attendees automatically receive CEUs.
On-Demand Webinars – Coders can access previously recorded sessions at their convenience. Simply watch the webinar and pass a brief post-session quiz to earn CEU credit.
To access these sessions, visit: https://www.elevatecoding.com/webinars
A Growing Community of Engaged Learners
Elevate Medical Solutions has quickly earned recognition as a trusted source of free coding webinars with CEUs. With more than 1,700 participants and over 5,000 CEUs awarded to date, Elevate continues to expand its reach within the coding community. Coders can earn up to 12 free CEUs annually, helping them maintain certifications and enhance skills without expensive registration fees.
“Coders are under more pressure than ever to keep up with evolving guidelines, payer policies, and compliance requirements,” said Nancy Reading, RN, BS, CPC, CPC-P, CPC-I, expert coding auditor and webinar presenter at Elevate. “We created these webinars to provide accessible, high-impact education that supports coders at every stage of their career.”
Each session is curated by Elevate’s U.S.-based, credentialed professionals and grounded in real-world experience across the healthcare revenue cycle. Topics include TPE audits, eye exam codes, denials management, and more, providing practical insights that coders can immediately apply.
Elevate’s Commitment to Medical Coding Education
As a company built on quality, integrity, and deep healthcare expertise, Elevate Medical Solutions sees education as essential to driving better healthcare operations.
“At Elevate, our mission is not just to serve clients but to uplift the entire medical coding community,” said Jenny Cox, President of Elevate Medical Solutions. “Providing these webinars with CEUs reflects our commitment to advancing knowledge, supporting compliance, and helping professionals stay at the top of their game.”
These free educational offerings are part of Elevate’s larger suite of services, including:
Medical coding outsourcing
Coding audits and compliance reviews
Clinical documentation improvement (CDI)
Education for medical coders and physicians
Revenue cycle management (RCM) consulting
Denials management
Medical record review
What Sets Elevate Apart
Based in Madison, WI, Elevate Medical Solutions is a 100% U.S.-based company committed to personalized service and expert-led education. As a leading provider of free coding webinars with CEUs, Elevate is distinguished by:
Quality – Webinars and services are led by credentialed experts with a focus on accuracy and compliance.
Customization – Topics are chosen to reflect real-world challenges faced by healthcare organizations and coding professionals.
Efficiency – Elevate webinars are concise, insightful, and easy to attend, whether live or on-demand.
Integrity – CEUs are more than a requirement—they’re part of a mission to deliver meaningful, career-advancing education.
Upcoming Webinar Schedule
Elevate releases its new live webinar topic each month. Registration is free and only takes two minutes. Attendees are encouraged to join live to participate in Q&A, but those who miss a session can access the on-demand library and still earn CEUs.
Their next live educational webinar is on Malnutrition and the GLIM Criteria and will take place on Wednesday, June 11, from 11 am - 12 pm CST. This topic will be presented by Nancy Reading, RN, BS, CPC, CPC-P, CPC-I and live attendees will receive 1 hour of AHIMA and AAPC-approved CEUs. Register here to save your spot.
About Elevate Medical Solutions
Elevate Medical Solutions is a trusted provider of medical coding and revenue cycle management services. Through expert-led education and customized client solutions, Elevate is committed to advancing the medical coding profession and improving healthcare outcomes.
Service offerings include:
Medical coding outsourcing
Coding audits and compliance support
Clinical documentation improvement (CDI)
Education for medical coders and physicians
Revenue cycle management (RCM) consulting
Denials management
Medical record review
Media Inquiries or Partnership Opportunities:
Katie Kovar
Marketing Director
info@elevatecoding.com
https://www.elevatecoding.com
Elevate’s free coding webinars with CEUs are available in two convenient formats:
Live Webinars – Hosted monthly by Elevate’s credentialed industry experts. Live attendees automatically receive CEUs.
On-Demand Webinars – Coders can access previously recorded sessions at their convenience. Simply watch the webinar and pass a brief post-session quiz to earn CEU credit.
To access these sessions, visit: https://www.elevatecoding.com/webinars
A Growing Community of Engaged Learners
Elevate Medical Solutions has quickly earned recognition as a trusted source of free coding webinars with CEUs. With more than 1,700 participants and over 5,000 CEUs awarded to date, Elevate continues to expand its reach within the coding community. Coders can earn up to 12 free CEUs annually, helping them maintain certifications and enhance skills without expensive registration fees.
“Coders are under more pressure than ever to keep up with evolving guidelines, payer policies, and compliance requirements,” said Nancy Reading, RN, BS, CPC, CPC-P, CPC-I, expert coding auditor and webinar presenter at Elevate. “We created these webinars to provide accessible, high-impact education that supports coders at every stage of their career.”
Each session is curated by Elevate’s U.S.-based, credentialed professionals and grounded in real-world experience across the healthcare revenue cycle. Topics include TPE audits, eye exam codes, denials management, and more, providing practical insights that coders can immediately apply.
Elevate’s Commitment to Medical Coding Education
As a company built on quality, integrity, and deep healthcare expertise, Elevate Medical Solutions sees education as essential to driving better healthcare operations.
“At Elevate, our mission is not just to serve clients but to uplift the entire medical coding community,” said Jenny Cox, President of Elevate Medical Solutions. “Providing these webinars with CEUs reflects our commitment to advancing knowledge, supporting compliance, and helping professionals stay at the top of their game.”
These free educational offerings are part of Elevate’s larger suite of services, including:
Medical coding outsourcing
Coding audits and compliance reviews
Clinical documentation improvement (CDI)
Education for medical coders and physicians
Revenue cycle management (RCM) consulting
Denials management
Medical record review
What Sets Elevate Apart
Based in Madison, WI, Elevate Medical Solutions is a 100% U.S.-based company committed to personalized service and expert-led education. As a leading provider of free coding webinars with CEUs, Elevate is distinguished by:
Quality – Webinars and services are led by credentialed experts with a focus on accuracy and compliance.
Customization – Topics are chosen to reflect real-world challenges faced by healthcare organizations and coding professionals.
Efficiency – Elevate webinars are concise, insightful, and easy to attend, whether live or on-demand.
Integrity – CEUs are more than a requirement—they’re part of a mission to deliver meaningful, career-advancing education.
Upcoming Webinar Schedule
Elevate releases its new live webinar topic each month. Registration is free and only takes two minutes. Attendees are encouraged to join live to participate in Q&A, but those who miss a session can access the on-demand library and still earn CEUs.
Their next live educational webinar is on Malnutrition and the GLIM Criteria and will take place on Wednesday, June 11, from 11 am - 12 pm CST. This topic will be presented by Nancy Reading, RN, BS, CPC, CPC-P, CPC-I and live attendees will receive 1 hour of AHIMA and AAPC-approved CEUs. Register here to save your spot.
About Elevate Medical Solutions
Elevate Medical Solutions is a trusted provider of medical coding and revenue cycle management services. Through expert-led education and customized client solutions, Elevate is committed to advancing the medical coding profession and improving healthcare outcomes.
Service offerings include:
Medical coding outsourcing
Coding audits and compliance support
Clinical documentation improvement (CDI)
Education for medical coders and physicians
Revenue cycle management (RCM) consulting
Denials management
Medical record review
Media Inquiries or Partnership Opportunities:
Katie Kovar
Marketing Director
info@elevatecoding.com
https://www.elevatecoding.com
Contact
Elevate Medical SolutionsContact
Katie Kovar
314-580-0045
https://www.elevatecoding.com/
Katie Kovar
314-580-0045
https://www.elevatecoding.com/
Categories