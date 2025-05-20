Audiobook Now Available for “The Secret Princess: A Tale of Hope,” an Award-Winning Catholic Middle-Grade Novel from Author J.c. Prins
The audiobook edition of “The Secret Princess: A Tale of Hope” is now available from Audiobook Network, Inc. Author J.C. Prins’s award-winning Catholic fantasy novel is infused with devotion to the Eucharist and the Sacred Heart of Jesus. This captivating tale about blossoming in a time of trial through the power of stories promises to fill young hearts and imaginations with goodness, truth, and faith.
New York, NY, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Secret Princess: A Tale of Hope” is a 2024 Catholic Media Book Awards Gold Medal winner and a 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite (Childrens: Religion Fiction), and it has received the Catholic Writers Guild Seal of Approval.
Each woman of the Kingdom owns a locket that reflects her heart and spirit. The day ten-year-old Miriam learns that Papa died in the war defending their homeland, she watches in horror as Mama’s locket falls to the ground and shatters. Worse still, the bird that lives inside flies away and, in her heartbreak, Mama stops singing. Miriam’s own locket doesn’t break, but between Papa’s palpable absence, her worries for Mama, and Granny’s incessant snipping, it stops growing. The rosebud inside withers, and Miriam fears it will never bloom but die like Granny’s without a bird. Then a mysterious woman named Leena moves into a nearby cottage. A friend to Mama, Leena nourishes Miriam’s rosebud back to life with food and tales of goodness and beauty until Miriam finds what she most lacks—hope.
“A delightful middle-grade illustrated chapter book that weaves Catholic themes and fairy tale elements into a touching story of faith, family, hope, and perseverance. The book is beautifully written. Prins incorporates devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in a way that adds spiritual depth without feeling forced or uninspired.”
—Sara Masarik, The Plumfield Mom’s Podcast
“A captivating Catholic fantasy novel that emphasizes enduring values in times of trial, accompanied by beautiful illustrations that enchant young readers and spark their imaginations. Through its narrative of hope, faith, forgiveness, goodness, truth, and love, the book offers valuable lessons for readers of all ages.”
—The Catholic Journalist
A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, J.C. Prins writes to empower families to pass on the Catholic faith through engaging stories. She has partnered with publisher Audiobook Network, Inc., to bring this charming tale to life as an audiobook that listeners of all ages will enjoy.
The audiobook edition of “The Secret Princess: A Tale of Hope” by J.C. Prins is available for purchase on Audible, Apple iTunes, and Amazon.
Connect with author J.C. Prins at jcprins.com
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
