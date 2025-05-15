Microvascular Therapeutics: Positive Clinical Trial Results with Lead Candidate, CardiSon (MVT-100)
Salt Lake City, UT, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT), a biotechnology company, announced that it has completed data analysis of its Phase II trial of its new ultrasound contrast agent, MVT-100, CardiSon, in echocardiography. In this study, 16 subjects received either the predicate agent Perflutren, or CardiSon, and echocardiographic imaging was performed. The echocardiograms were read and scored by three cardiologists blinded to the agent which was administered.
Flordeliza Villanueva, MD, Cardiology, Professor of Medicine, Associate Chief of Cardiology for Translational Research, Director of Non-Invasive Cardiovascular Imaging and the Center for Ultrasound Molecular Imaging and Therapeutics, Department of Medicine, the University of Pittsburgh, was one of the blinded readers for the study. She stated, “We evaluated echocardiograms obtained from four different dose levels of contrast and at three different time-points after injection of contrast, with respect to the degree of contrast, visualization of the borders of the left ventricle of the heart and the presence or absence of shadowing. With some contrast agents, when contrast levels are high, shadowing can obscure visualization of the cardiac structures.”
“CardiSon provided statistically significant better contrast enhancement on the study as well as minimal shadowing. The safety and laboratory parameters from the study indicated that both CardiSon and Perflutren were safe,” said Elizabeth Krupinski, PhD, Professor and Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences at the Emory University School of Medicine as she performed the statistical analysis of the study.
Evan Unger, MD, Founder and CEO of MVT, said, “We are pleased that CardiSon performed well in this study. It is encouraging that not only did it provide robust contrast but that the agent also did not produce shadowing. This suggests that CardiSon will provide contrast over a wide range of doses, by avoiding shadowing which can be seen with some agents at the higher doses.”
“Our Company is excited about these positive outcomes and acknowledges all the patients and personnel who worked diligently to make this development possible,” said Emmanuelle Meuillet, Ph.D., Chief Operating and Scientific Officer at MVT. “We look forward to advance this product towards the market.”
About Microvascular Therapeutics
Microvascular Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and a leader in microbubble technology. MVT’s mission is to unlock the potential of ultrasound in diagnosis and therapy by developing the next generation of contrast agents for diagnostic ultrasound and to advance the field of ultrasound mediated therapy, including vascular diseases and oncology. For more information, visit www.mvtpharma.com.
Company Contact:
Microvascular Therapeutics
Bryan Unger
Director of Business Development
b.unger@mvtpharma.com
Forward looking statement
Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” When used in this release, words like “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” or “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
