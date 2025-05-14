Occams Elevate Launches with Sanjay Agarwal as CEO & Managing Partner, Backed by Investor Capital and Built for the Future
Occams Elevate, a new growth platform for accounting and advisory firms, has launched with Sanjay Agarwal as CEO and Managing Partner. Backed by investor capital, the platform helps firms scale through AI-driven growth, operational efficiency, and advisory-first strategies.
Los Angeles, CA, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Occams Elevate proudly announces its official launch as a next-generation growth accounting, advisory and tax platform designed for entrepreneurial firm owners and leaders ready to scale faster, grow smarter, and build enduring enterprise value. The platform is being launched in partnership with Occams Advisory, which has distinguished itself as the leading middle market centric global advisory firm.
Leading this platform is Sanjay Agarwal, who joins as CEO and Managing Partner. A seasoned executive with a proven track record in strategic growth, M&A, and operational scalability. Sanjay previously served as Tax Managing Partner and Strategic Growth Leader at a Top 50 CPA firm, where he led the expansion of the national tax practice from $4 million to over $60 million in annual revenue and directed over $50 million in M&A transactions.
“Occams Elevate is a strategic and capital partner for accounting, advisory, and tax firm owners and leaders who want to build and unlock transformative value,” said Sanjay Agarwal. “With the strong management team we have assembled, we are putting capital and capability to work to help great firms become exceptional.”
Anupam Satyasheel, Founder and CEO of Occams Advisory is extremely bullish on Sanjay’s appointment at the helm of Occams Elevate. He said, “Sanjay's vision, operational acumen, and values-driven leadership make him a natural fit for Occams Elevate. He understands how to build for scale without losing sight of culture and purpose — exactly what our partners need in today’s environment.”
Occams Elevate offers:
1. AI-Driven Growth Enablement – Applying real, operational AI to accelerate performance and insight.
2. Operational Excellence at Scale – Proven offshoring, cost optimization, and systems that unlock capacity.
3. Advisory-First Expansion – Elevating firm offerings and deepening client value beyond compliance.
4. Brand and Market Elevation – Strategic positioning and digital presence to grow visibility and authority.
Occams Elevate is actively engaging with firm owners seeking strategic growth, capital partnerships, and innovation beyond the traditional model.
About Occams Advisory: Occams Advisory is a global advisory firm specializing in strategic finance, tax advisory, people, and technology enablement. With deep expertise across capital markets, cross-border strategy, and high-impact transformation, Occams has worked with 5,000+ clients since its inception in 2012. Occams has received several recognitions including from Fortune, Financial Times, Inc, and US Chambers of Commerce.
Learn more: occamselevate.ai
Connect with us: occamselevate.ai/contact
Leading this platform is Sanjay Agarwal, who joins as CEO and Managing Partner. A seasoned executive with a proven track record in strategic growth, M&A, and operational scalability. Sanjay previously served as Tax Managing Partner and Strategic Growth Leader at a Top 50 CPA firm, where he led the expansion of the national tax practice from $4 million to over $60 million in annual revenue and directed over $50 million in M&A transactions.
“Occams Elevate is a strategic and capital partner for accounting, advisory, and tax firm owners and leaders who want to build and unlock transformative value,” said Sanjay Agarwal. “With the strong management team we have assembled, we are putting capital and capability to work to help great firms become exceptional.”
Anupam Satyasheel, Founder and CEO of Occams Advisory is extremely bullish on Sanjay’s appointment at the helm of Occams Elevate. He said, “Sanjay's vision, operational acumen, and values-driven leadership make him a natural fit for Occams Elevate. He understands how to build for scale without losing sight of culture and purpose — exactly what our partners need in today’s environment.”
Occams Elevate offers:
1. AI-Driven Growth Enablement – Applying real, operational AI to accelerate performance and insight.
2. Operational Excellence at Scale – Proven offshoring, cost optimization, and systems that unlock capacity.
3. Advisory-First Expansion – Elevating firm offerings and deepening client value beyond compliance.
4. Brand and Market Elevation – Strategic positioning and digital presence to grow visibility and authority.
Occams Elevate is actively engaging with firm owners seeking strategic growth, capital partnerships, and innovation beyond the traditional model.
About Occams Advisory: Occams Advisory is a global advisory firm specializing in strategic finance, tax advisory, people, and technology enablement. With deep expertise across capital markets, cross-border strategy, and high-impact transformation, Occams has worked with 5,000+ clients since its inception in 2012. Occams has received several recognitions including from Fortune, Financial Times, Inc, and US Chambers of Commerce.
Learn more: occamselevate.ai
Connect with us: occamselevate.ai/contact
Contact
Occams ElevateContact
Amber E Kellogg
(813) 5225 884
https://occamselevate.ai
Amber E Kellogg
(813) 5225 884
https://occamselevate.ai
Categories