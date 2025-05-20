Extreme Handyman Service Launches EV Charging Station Installation Services to Power Seattle’s Electric Future
Seattle-based home services provider Extreme Handyman Service introduces expert electric vehicle (EV) charging installation, helping homeowners and businesses transition to a cleaner more connected future.
Seattle, WA, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) transforming the way people travel, Extreme Handyman Service, a trusted name in Seattle home improvement, proudly announces the launch of it's EV charging station installation services. This new offering supports the region's push toward clean transportation by providing local, reliable, and professional EV charger setup for both homes and businesses.
Extreme Handyman Service brings decades hands-on expertise to the growing demand for EV infrastructure, ensuring seamless, code-compliant installations across King County.
"Electric Vehicles are the future of transportation - and Seattle is already leading the charge," said Extreme Handyman Service. "We're here to make sure our community has the right infrastructure in place, whether that means installing a charger in a homeowner's garage or outfitting a commercial lot for multiple vehicles."
Services Now Offered Include:
- Level 2 EV Charger Installation for Homes.
- Electrical Panel Assessments and Upgrades
- Smart Charging Integration (WiFi / Bluetooth Enabled)
- Permit Processing and Code Compliance
Seattle's shift to electrified mobility aligns with statewide initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and phase out gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035. Extreme Handyman Service's new EV services empower local residents and businesses to support that vision - offering a turnkey solution that includes equipment guidance, licensed electrical work, and system optimization.
Whether serving a homeowneer in Ballard, a business in Bellevue, or a multifamily property in Capitol Hill, Extreme Handyman Service delivers top-quality service backed by a commitment to safety, efficiency, and long-term reliability.
To learn more or schedule a free EV installation consultation, visit
extremehandyman.com/index.php/2023/09/01/electric-vehicle-charging-powering-the-future-of-transportation/
About Extreme Handyman Service:
Extreme Handyman Service is a locally owned home improvement company based in Seattle, WA, offering a wide range of services including remodeling, electrical work, deck and fence construction, and EV charger installation. Known for skilled craftsmanship and personalized service, Extreme Handyman Service is committed to helping Pacific Nothwest Homeowners upgrade and future-proof their properties.
Media Contact:
Extreme Handyman Service
Tommy@extremehandyman.com
(253) 778-6553
Extremehandyman.com
