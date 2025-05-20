PETRE Launches Luxurious Cosmetic Line with Exclusive Pre-Orders Available Now
“PETRE, a new luxury cosmetic line inspired by timeless strength and beauty, announces its official launch with pre-orders now available,” says Pieta, founder of PETRE. “Crafted with the finest ingredients, PETRE’s lip balms offer a blend of luxury and elegance, celebrating beauty that endures.”
New York, NY, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PETRE: Beauty Set in Stone – A Luxurious Cosmetic Line Inspired by Strength and Elegance – Now Available for Pre-Order
PETRE, a new luxury cosmetic line inspired by the timeless strength and beauty of its founder’s mother, is thrilled to announce its official pre-order launch. PETRE embodies the essence of strength and elegance, offering meticulously crafted lip balms that blend luxury with natural ingredients.
Founded by Pieta, PETRE is more than a beauty brand — it’s a tribute to resilience and timeless elegance. The name “PETRE,” meaning “rock,” reflects the brand’s commitment to creating beauty products that are as enduring and empowering as the inspiration behind them.
“PETRE is a celebration of beauty that stands the test of time,” said Pieta, founder of PETRE. “Our products are crafted with the finest ingredients and designed to empower individuals to feel confident and beautiful every day.”
PETRE’s initial launch will feature a luxurious line of lip balms available in Four distinct shades, each named to evoke a sense of timeless fashion. The brand is committed to quality over quantity, ensuring each product meets the highest standards of excellence.
Pre-Order Now Available: Customers can now pre-order PETRE lip balms exclusively at thepetre.com Early customers will enjoy an exclusive gift with purchase as a token of appreciation for their support.
Folllow Us on IG: @thepetre_
For more information, visit thepetre.com or contact petrebeauty@gmail.com or (410)699-5274
