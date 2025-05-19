Robinson Law, PLLC Hired in Virginia "Ding Dong Ditch" Fatal Shooting Case
Top Virginia law firm Robinson Law, PLLC selected to defend charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and use of firearm in Spotsylvania County, Virginia "Ding Dong Ditch" case.
Fairfax, VA, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robinson Law, PLLC, a top Virginia criminal and personal injury law firm, has been hired to represent Tyler Chase Butler of Spotsylvania County following charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and use of firearm.
“We are prepared to defend our client in this terrible tragedy and are confident the facts of what transpired that early Saturday morning at Mr. Butler’s home will be fully exposed,” said Michael Robinson, founder and CEO of Robinson Law, PLLC.
The case will be litigated by Frank A. Webb and Sarah M. Buskirk of Robinson Law, PLLC.
