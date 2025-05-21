Unified Maintenance and Construction Sets New Standard in Construction with People-First Leadership
Unified Maintenance & Construction COO Stephany D. Corcoran earned the 2025 Rochester Business Journal Women of Excellence Award. Her empathy‑driven leadership tripled revenue in three years and strengthened a people‑first culture in the male‑dominated construction sector. Corcoran also mentors youth, coaches girls’ soccer, and volunteers with Eagle Star Housing, proving Unified’s belief that investing in people builds standout projects and communities.
Rochester, NY, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unified Maintenance and Construction, Inc. is proud to announce that Chief Operating Officer Stephany D. Corcoran has been named a 2025 Women of Excellence Award recipient by the Rochester Business Journal. This prestigious honor recognizes high-achieving women for their tremendous career accomplishments, leadership, and sustained commitment to mentorship and community impact.
Corcoran was selected based on her professional achievements, community involvement, and the empowering influence she brings to her workplace and beyond. As a trailblazing woman leader in the traditionally male-dominated construction industry, Corcoran has driven a 300% increase in revenue during her first three years with Unified while reshaping the company’s culture from the inside out.
With a foundation in social work and crisis counseling, Corcoran leads with empathy, accountability, and a deep commitment to her team. “What is more important to me is fostering an environment of growth, hope and safety,” she said. “Mentoring employees that never thought they could be a leader, run a job site or even own a home brings me the greatest fulfillment.”
Unified Maintenance and Construction credits its success to its people. Under Corcoran’s leadership, the company has reinforced its identity as a trusted, high-performing partner, known for quality work and a people-first culture. At Unified, treating employees well isn’t just the right thing to do—it results in exceptional workmanship that clients can trust.
“Our clients know they can count on us because we invest in the right people,” Corcoran added. “We don’t just build projects—we build careers, confidence, and community.”
Her transition into construction was driven by a belief in her potential and leadership qualities, identified by her brother-in-law who encouraged the career change. “Ultimately, I took the challenge to change career paths—a change that most people would not have the courage to do,” Corcoran said.
Outside of work, she volunteers with Eagle Star Housing, coaches girls’ soccer and is a mentor for teenage girls, further living out UMAC’s values of empowerment and service. “Regardless of whether it is in a professional setting, on the soccer field or trying to parallel-park in front of a crowd of people, Stephany is right there alongside you with the perfect balance of encouragement and empowerment,” said Carrie Meeks, Clinical Director at the University of Rochester Medical Center.
At Unified Maintenance and Construction, leadership begins with people. With Corcoran at the operational helm, the company continues to grow as a collaborative, values-driven partner delivering superior results—while celebrating the leaders who make that success possible.
About Unified Maintenance and Construction, Inc.
Unified Maintenance and Construction, Inc. is a leading provider of industrial and commercial construction services, known for its commitment to quality, safety, and people. By investing in top-tier talent and fostering a culture of empowerment, Unified delivers reliable, high-performance results to clients across a range of industries.
Contact
Jennifer Vigliotti
585-582-6086
unifiedmac.com
