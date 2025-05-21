Unified Maintenance and Construction Sets New Standard in Construction with People-First Leadership

Unified Maintenance & Construction COO Stephany D. Corcoran earned the 2025 Rochester Business Journal Women of Excellence Award. Her empathy‑driven leadership tripled revenue in three years and strengthened a people‑first culture in the male‑dominated construction sector. Corcoran also mentors youth, coaches girls’ soccer, and volunteers with Eagle Star Housing, proving Unified’s belief that investing in people builds standout projects and communities.