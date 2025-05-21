HCA HealthONE Partners with Denver Arts & Venues to Advance Community Health and Well-Being
HCA HealthONE announces its official, long-term partnership with Denver Arts & Venues to foster a community where everyone can experience the profound benefits of art, health and connection.
Denver, CO, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE, Denver’s largest connected healthcare network, unveiled its official, three-year partnership with Denver Arts & Venues (DAV), the City and County of Denver agency responsible for operating some of the region’s most renowned facilities, public art program and more, to support the city through increased funding for the arts, enhanced venue experiences and raised awareness of DAV across the region.
This collaboration reflects HCA HealthONE’s and DAV’s shared commitment to elevate Denver by investing in the community, inspiring connection and creating personalized experiences.
HCA HealthONE will show up to invest in the arts, deliver meaningful events with unique, health-centric experiences and expand DAV’s reach via its extensive, connected network of care.
By leveraging its local healthcare expertise and national resources, HCA HealthONE aims to build on the success of DAV’s events by going beyond a healthcare sponsor and serving as a true partner in health.
“HCA HealthONE and DAV share a longstanding dedication to strengthening and investing in our city’s vitality,” said Brian Kitts, Denver Arts & Venues spokesman. “This collaboration builds on that foundation and provides us the unique opportunity to transform good times into better health, which ultimately makes us stronger as individuals and a Denver community.”
This new partnership establishes HCA HealthONE as the Official Healthcare Partner of DAV, which includes Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Denver Coliseum and the Colorado Convention Center.
“We’re inspired by this collaboration and thrilled to show up for Denver as the ONE official healthcare partner of Denver Arts and Venues,” said Chad Christianson, president and chief executive officer at HCA HealthONE. “Serving our community in more ways is core to who we are. Through new investments in our community with partners like DAV, we can create a healthier tomorrow for everyone we serve.”
Together, the organizations will bring more attention to the benefits of art, music and culture for health – providing audiences an even richer DAV experience, while inspiring others in the community to join in.
About HCA HealthONE
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 15 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals include: Aurora, Centennial, Mental Health & Wellness, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke’s, Rocky Mountain Children’s, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: www.HCAHealthONE.com.
This collaboration reflects HCA HealthONE’s and DAV’s shared commitment to elevate Denver by investing in the community, inspiring connection and creating personalized experiences.
HCA HealthONE will show up to invest in the arts, deliver meaningful events with unique, health-centric experiences and expand DAV’s reach via its extensive, connected network of care.
By leveraging its local healthcare expertise and national resources, HCA HealthONE aims to build on the success of DAV’s events by going beyond a healthcare sponsor and serving as a true partner in health.
“HCA HealthONE and DAV share a longstanding dedication to strengthening and investing in our city’s vitality,” said Brian Kitts, Denver Arts & Venues spokesman. “This collaboration builds on that foundation and provides us the unique opportunity to transform good times into better health, which ultimately makes us stronger as individuals and a Denver community.”
This new partnership establishes HCA HealthONE as the Official Healthcare Partner of DAV, which includes Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Denver Coliseum and the Colorado Convention Center.
“We’re inspired by this collaboration and thrilled to show up for Denver as the ONE official healthcare partner of Denver Arts and Venues,” said Chad Christianson, president and chief executive officer at HCA HealthONE. “Serving our community in more ways is core to who we are. Through new investments in our community with partners like DAV, we can create a healthier tomorrow for everyone we serve.”
Together, the organizations will bring more attention to the benefits of art, music and culture for health – providing audiences an even richer DAV experience, while inspiring others in the community to join in.
About HCA HealthONE
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 15 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals include: Aurora, Centennial, Mental Health & Wellness, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke’s, Rocky Mountain Children’s, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: www.HCAHealthONE.com.
Contact
HCA Healthcare Continental DivisionContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories