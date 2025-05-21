CommerceIQ Announces Industry’s First Suite of Agentic AI Teammates to Drive E-Commerce Sales and Profit Impact
Palo Alto, CA, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CommerceIQ, the leading AI-powered digital commerce platform, unveiled Ally, a groundbreaking suite of role-specific AI teammates built to help brands drive sales, grow market share, and operate smarter across ecommerce platforms.
Trained on real-world commerce data across more than 1400 retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Target, Ally gives ecommerce leaders immediate insights, recommendations to make up gaps in performance, and instant optimizations to improve spend based on a unified view of their business across retailers.
"Over the past 20 years, the biggest breakthroughs in commerce have come from those who mastered algorithmic retail," said Guru Hariharan, CEO of CommerceIQ. "Now, we’re excited to help usher in the next era of the industry—with AI teammates that drive more profitable decisions, greater efficiency, and sustainable growth, even in uncertain economic times."
Ally teammates are purpose-built with expertise in ecommerce sales, retail media, and digital shelf. They're equipped to surface insights, produce executive-ready reports, optimize media spend, diagnose performance gaps, and provide strategic recommendations, giving teams the insights and automation they need to meet their goals with greater speed and efficiency.
Each Ally teammate brings function-specific expertise:
Ally Sales Teammate: Quickly pinpoints why sales are underperforming and recommends targeted actions to improve results across major retailers.
Ally Category Teammate: Tracks content, availability, and pricing across SKUs to surface risks early and help teams keep products visible, compliant, and competitively positioned across hundreds of retail locations. The Ally one-click report generator has saved users hundreds of hours spent producing weekly, monthly, and quarterly management reports.
Ally Media Teammate: Improves ad performance in real time by identifying underperforming campaigns early and optimizing spend using CommerceIQ’s proprietary incrementality model with 50+ data points. Across early access customers, Ally Media Teammate improved iROAS by 55% while reducing cost per click by 13%.
"In the ultra-competitive poultry food category, we are always looking for ways to get more efficient with our media spend," said Aaron Conkey, senior associate digital marketing manager at Pilgrim’s Pride. “CommerceIQ’s Goal Optimizer, powered by Ally, made significant improvements in iROAS and sales while driving cost-per-click rates down — a perfect combination.”
Ally teammates are available today, and additional capabilities like media optimization and gap-to-plan sales recommendations will be available by the end of Q2 2025. To learn more, please join the webinar “Meet Ally: Your AI Teammate for Commerce” on June 4.
About CommerceIQ
The CommerceIQ AI platform powers profitable digital commerce growth for 2,200+ of the world’s leading brands with AI teammates for retail media, sales, and the digital shelf. Built on a unified view of your business, CommerceIQ continuously analyzes performance to deliver real-time, actionable insights, provide recommendations, and automate workflows that improve share of search, maximize media ROI, and boost incremental sales. Designed to streamline reporting and outperform traditional rules-based systems, CommerceIQ is trusted by the world’s top brands and a global network of 1,450+ partners. Learn more at commerceiq.ai.
