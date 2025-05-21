Spirit Bear Ranch Offers a Rare Window Into Land, Legacy, and Living in Southern Colorado
At over 420 acres, Spirit Bear Ranch's representatives believe this just might be the most significant property in Southern Colorado history. Just outside Durango, this estate blends refined mountain architecture with active land stewardship, offering a rare opportunity to live at the intersection of legacy, landscape, and luxury.
Durango, CO, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On the edge of the San Juan Mountains, just minutes from Durango, lies Spirit Bear Ranch: a 420-acre estate that quietly redefines the intersection of refined living and wild land stewardship in the American West.
At the heart of the property is a custom-built main residence that balances architectural elegance with natural harmony. Large-scale windows, native materials, and thoughtful spatial design ground the home in its surroundings. Features include a recirculating creek that flows beneath a glass walkway, a two-story stone fireplace, and expansive outdoor living spaces that make the landscape part of daily life. A guest house, traditional barn, irrigated meadows, and private river corridor extend the utility and reach of the estate.
While much of the original infrastructure predates current ownership, the property has since been elevated through purposeful additions, including a multi-use workshop designed to support year-round projects and land operations. Raised garden beds, improved fencing, and a commitment to ecological care reflect an approach rooted in sustainability and long-term presence.
Spirit Bear Ranch sits along a wildlife corridor that welcomes elk, deer, wild turkey, and native birds. The land is both productive and protected, offering a sense of continuity increasingly rare in modern development. It is also one of the only estates in Southern Colorado that offers both proximity to a mountain town and full seclusion from it.
This offering represents one the highest residential list price ever recorded in the Durango area, but its significance lies beyond valuation. Spirit Bear Ranch is an invitation to inhabit land with intention, to live within architecture that listens, and to carry forward a new definition of legacy.
Listing information provided by Colorado Real Estate Network (CREN) MLS. Data current as of May 2025.
Ashley Blackmore
970-903-7477
www.ashleyblackmorehomes.com
Ashley Blackmore
970-903-7477
www.ashleyblackmorehomes.com
