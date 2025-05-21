Influencer El-Jay Triumphs at Cannes with Raw and Riveting Film Debut Over 650K Trailer Views Drive Global Momentum as Triumph Heads to U.S. Theaters

El-Jay stuns Cannes with his powerful film debut, "Triumph," earning critical acclaim and 650K trailer views. Inspired by his life, the raw sports drama follows a fallen basketball prodigy’s journey through addiction, grief, and emotional healing. A limited U.S. release is coming soon.