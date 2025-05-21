Influencer El-Jay Triumphs at Cannes with Raw and Riveting Film Debut Over 650K Trailer Views Drive Global Momentum as Triumph Heads to U.S. Theaters
El-Jay stuns Cannes with his powerful film debut, "Triumph," earning critical acclaim and 650K trailer views. Inspired by his life, the raw sports drama follows a fallen basketball prodigy’s journey through addiction, grief, and emotional healing. A limited U.S. release is coming soon.
Los Angeles, CA, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Singer and artist, El-Jay is making global noise. His feature film debut Triumph just shook Cannes, earning widespread acclaim and clocking over 650,000 trailer views in just days. Following the buzz, the film is now set for a limited theatrical release in select U.S. cities this year.
Watch The Trailer Directed by Josh Isaacson and inspired by true events from El-Jay’s own life, Triumph is a raw and emotionally charged story of perseverance, redemption, and healing. El-Jay stars as Malcolm, a basketball prodigy whose life is derailed by personal tragedy and addiction, only to discover an unexpected path to recovery through a complicated but powerful bond with his therapist. Set against the visceral energy of the basketball court and the darker corners of emotional trauma, Triumph delivers a bold narrative rarely seen in sports dramas — one that tackles grief, masculinity, taboo struggles, and emotional rebirth.
"This film is a reflection of real pain, real growth, and real healing," says El-Jay. “I poured everything into Malcolm’s journey because I’ve lived versions of it myself. To see that story now reaching audiences in Cannes, and around the world — it’s surreal and deeply humbling.”
Director Josh Isaacson adds: “Triumph is, at its core, a testament to the human spirit’s extraordinary capacity for resilience. Malcolm’s journey is raw, flawed, and deeply human — and in his search for redemption, he finds something even more powerful: the courage to confront himself. It’s a story about falling apart and piecing yourself back together, one hard truth at a time.”
Triumph is co-written by Josh Isaacson, Elliot Michael “El-Jay” Woods, and Tyrone “TrudotP” Perry, and produced by Savant Entertainment, Pinnacle Wave Studios, and Extraordinary Features. The film showcases El-Jay not only as a commanding lead actor, but as a producer and emerging creative force. Following in the footsteps of his father, multi-platinum R&B artist Rome, El-Jay brings a rare blend of musical artistry, screen presence, and personal authenticity to every frame.
With critical attention from Cannes and distribution now locked for the U.S., Triumph lives up to its title — not just a movie, but a movement.
Triumph Official Website
Media Contact:
Ray Davies, Executive Producer Media Eye Digital (International)
mediaeyedigital@gmail.com
+44 7392 758696
Watch The Trailer Directed by Josh Isaacson and inspired by true events from El-Jay’s own life, Triumph is a raw and emotionally charged story of perseverance, redemption, and healing. El-Jay stars as Malcolm, a basketball prodigy whose life is derailed by personal tragedy and addiction, only to discover an unexpected path to recovery through a complicated but powerful bond with his therapist. Set against the visceral energy of the basketball court and the darker corners of emotional trauma, Triumph delivers a bold narrative rarely seen in sports dramas — one that tackles grief, masculinity, taboo struggles, and emotional rebirth.
"This film is a reflection of real pain, real growth, and real healing," says El-Jay. “I poured everything into Malcolm’s journey because I’ve lived versions of it myself. To see that story now reaching audiences in Cannes, and around the world — it’s surreal and deeply humbling.”
Director Josh Isaacson adds: “Triumph is, at its core, a testament to the human spirit’s extraordinary capacity for resilience. Malcolm’s journey is raw, flawed, and deeply human — and in his search for redemption, he finds something even more powerful: the courage to confront himself. It’s a story about falling apart and piecing yourself back together, one hard truth at a time.”
Triumph is co-written by Josh Isaacson, Elliot Michael “El-Jay” Woods, and Tyrone “TrudotP” Perry, and produced by Savant Entertainment, Pinnacle Wave Studios, and Extraordinary Features. The film showcases El-Jay not only as a commanding lead actor, but as a producer and emerging creative force. Following in the footsteps of his father, multi-platinum R&B artist Rome, El-Jay brings a rare blend of musical artistry, screen presence, and personal authenticity to every frame.
With critical attention from Cannes and distribution now locked for the U.S., Triumph lives up to its title — not just a movie, but a movement.
Triumph Official Website
Media Contact:
Ray Davies, Executive Producer Media Eye Digital (International)
mediaeyedigital@gmail.com
+44 7392 758696
Contact
Savant EntertainmentContact
Gary Trock
661-478-1744
www.savantentertainment.com
Gary Trock
661-478-1744
www.savantentertainment.com
Categories