Avarea Alexander Selected as a VIP for the Summer 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Kapaa, HI, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Avarea Alexander of Kapaa, Hawaii, has been selected as a VIP for the summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of alternative medicine. Alexander will be included in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Avarea Alexander
Avarea Alexander is the founder of Heartstar Ministry Inc, a spiritual educational ministry and The Altar of Life Center, a non-profit spiritual purification center that uses non-medical, holistic, natural cleansing protocols to transform the mind, body, and soul. She is also a licensed minister, spiritual counselor, mid-wife to re-birthing souls, cleansing specialist, neuro-linguistic programming master practitioner, breath-work rebirth facilitator, yoga instructor, specialist in tantra yoga, deep tissue massage, myofascial release bodywork, applied kinesiology, and multi-dimensional spiritual counseling.
Alexander’s difficult early life inspired her to pursue spiritual healing and holistic medicine. Based in Hawaii, her life's work has catalyzed the activation of innumerable souls and supported the cleansing and healing of countless individuals on their journey to wellness and holistic well-being.
Also an author, Alexander has written, "Awakening Through the Path of Purification," a book that has guided numerous beings through the first essential steps toward spiritual awakening and ascension into light body consciousness.
Always looking to serve her community, Alexander hopes to establish a center for women to learn vajra yogini teaching in the future.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
