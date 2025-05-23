GemFind Digital Solutions Partners with EDI Options to Revolutionize Connectivity Between Jewelry Retailers and Vendors
GemFind Digital Solutions, a leading digital marketing and technology provider for the jewelry industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with EDI Options, an industry pioneer in electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions. This collaboration is set to redefine the way jewelry retailers and vendors connect, communicate, and conduct business in the digital age.
Through this partnership, GemFind will integrate EDI Options’ advanced supply chain technology into its suite of digital tools, including the newly launched JewelCloud® 2.0 platform. The integration enables seamless and timely data exchange between retailers and vendors, dramatically improving inventory accuracy, product availability, and operational efficiency across the industry.
“Integrating EDI Options’ cutting-edge supply chain technology into JewelCloud® 2.0 is a game-changer for the industry,” said Alex Fetanat, Founder & CEO of GemFind. “We’re not just improving data exchange—we’re redefining how the jewelry ecosystem operates by creating a real-time digital infrastructure that supports smarter inventory management, faster fulfillment, and stronger vendor-retailer collaboration.”
As the preeminent provider of intelligent and creative EDI solutions to the jewelry industry, EDI Options has always led the way in new commerce technology development. Utilizing EDI Options' powerful EDI OptExchange® engine, GemFind is tapping into cutting-edge supply chain resources that bring next-level capabilities. It is simply the most natural progression for these two companies to partner.
"We're very excited to be powering JewelCloud® 2.0 with our time-tested ecommerce backbone for jewelry," said Neil Abbruzzese, CEO of EDI Options. "Joining forces and leveraging the power of both partners provides cutting edge commerce solutions, with no limits, to retailers and vendors of any size."
The integration will support faster product turnarounds, better customer service, and stronger vendor-retailer relationships. Retailers using GemFind’s JewelCloud® 2.0 platform can now enjoy more accurate product feeds, enhanced automation, and a direct link to their premier vendor partners like never before.
This partnership is a significant step forward in creating a connected, responsive, and data-driven jewelry marketplace — one that empowers both vendors and retailers to succeed in today’s fast-moving digital landscape.
About GemFind Digital Solutions
GemFind is the jewelry industry’s premier digital marketing and technology company, helping retailers and vendors grow their businesses through innovative tools like JewelCloud®, responsive Shopify websites, SEO and PPC strategies, and advanced apps.
Media Contact
Company Name: GemFind Digital Solutions
Contact Person: Sarah Ykoruk
Email: sales@gemfind.com
Phone: 800-373-4373
City: Newport Beach
State: CA
Country: United States
Website: https://gemfind.com/
