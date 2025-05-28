Author Cherita Ford's New Audiobook, "Leo, A Different World," is a Stirring Tale About a Lion Cub Who Helps His Pride Accept Others Who Look Different from Them
Recent audiobook release “Leo, A Different World” from Audiobook Network author Cherita Ford is a captivating story that follows Leo, a black lion who is born into a pride of brown lions. Initially spurned for his differences, Leo helps his pride see that he is just like them, and that everyone is the same on the inside despite whatever differences there are between their physical appearance.
St. Peters, MO, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cherita Ford, a St. Louis native and a loving mother of nine who discovered her love of writing while in third grade, has completed her new audiobook, “Leo, A Different World”: a charming tale of a young lion cub who is different from the rest of his pride and helps them to see that in the end he is just like everyone else even though he is a different color.
“This story is about an all-black lion named Leo who is born to an all-brown pride and his cowardly dad, Lucas, is afraid of his attention,” writes Ford. “He could draw to the pride and force Leo to live with his uncle Dami. Word spreads throughout the jungle of Leo being born an all-black lion. Other lions are not too fond of him and wants him dead.
“Despite Leo being so different than the other lions, by the end of the story, you will find Leo is the same as the other lions in the jungle, and that his journey and obstacles play out in the first few years of his life is the same as anyone else with family, and unity is important, and humble lions can have courage. These lions discover being different on the outside can make you still the same on the inside.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Cherita Ford’s new audiobook promises to capture the hearts and imaginations of listeners as they discover how everyone should be treated with respect and dignity, no matter what physical differences they might have.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Leo, A Different World” by Cherita Ford through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
