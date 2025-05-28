Author Cherita Ford's New Audiobook, "Leo, A Different World," is a Stirring Tale About a Lion Cub Who Helps His Pride Accept Others Who Look Different from Them

Recent audiobook release “Leo, A Different World” from Audiobook Network author Cherita Ford is a captivating story that follows Leo, a black lion who is born into a pride of brown lions. Initially spurned for his differences, Leo helps his pride see that he is just like them, and that everyone is the same on the inside despite whatever differences there are between their physical appearance.