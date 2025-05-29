NJ MED Releases 12th Annual World Top 20 Global Universities Rankings
How Universities Are Shaping the Future of National Education and Sustainable Development
Camden, NJ, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The World Top 20 Project, an initiative of NJ MED (New Jersey Minority Educational Development), has released its 12th annual Global Universities Rankings, recognizing the world’s top higher education institutions making the greatest impact on student success and national development.
The 2025 rankings evaluate 500 universities from around the world based on their performance in educating and training students aged 18 to 25, while also measuring their economic and social contributions toward advancing sustainable development goals within their nations.
The rankings align with NJ MED’s core objectives:
Advancing national attainment and achievement toward building a 21st-century knowledge-based workforce.
Promoting social skills and values that drive positive community and national development.
Universities were assessed across eight global regions — Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Central America, Europe, Oceania, North America, and South America. From these, the top 20 universities with the highest overall scores were selected for this year’s World Top 20 Universities Rankings.
The 2025 World Top 20 Universities
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA
Harvard University, USA
University of Oxford, UK
Stanford University, USA
University of Cambridge, UK
University of California, Berkeley, USA
Imperial College London, UK
University of Pennsylvania, USA
California Institute of Technology (Caltech), USA
Princeton University, USA
Yale University, USA
Columbia University, USA
University College London (UCL), UK
ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland
University of Chicago, USA
National University of Singapore, Singapore
Johns Hopkins University, USA
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), USA
Cornell University, USA
Tsinghua University, China
Each university was evaluated using a combination of performance metrics, including:
Graduation rates
Employment outcomes
Admission competitiveness
Tuition costs
Scholarship availability
International student support
Latest institutional news and developments
These rankings aim to encourage national leaders, educators, and communities to ask: “How would you improve your country’s education system?”
“Higher education is more than a personal investment; it’s a national asset,” said Albert Mitchell II, NJ MED’s Executive Director. “Our rankings go beyond prestige and reputation. They focus on how universities contribute to their country’s future by fostering skilled graduates and engaged citizens who are ready to lead.”
For more information and to view the full rankings and methodology, visit www.worldtop20.org.
The 2025 rankings evaluate 500 universities from around the world based on their performance in educating and training students aged 18 to 25, while also measuring their economic and social contributions toward advancing sustainable development goals within their nations.
The rankings align with NJ MED’s core objectives:
Advancing national attainment and achievement toward building a 21st-century knowledge-based workforce.
Promoting social skills and values that drive positive community and national development.
Universities were assessed across eight global regions — Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Central America, Europe, Oceania, North America, and South America. From these, the top 20 universities with the highest overall scores were selected for this year’s World Top 20 Universities Rankings.
The 2025 World Top 20 Universities
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA
Harvard University, USA
University of Oxford, UK
Stanford University, USA
University of Cambridge, UK
University of California, Berkeley, USA
Imperial College London, UK
University of Pennsylvania, USA
California Institute of Technology (Caltech), USA
Princeton University, USA
Yale University, USA
Columbia University, USA
University College London (UCL), UK
ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland
University of Chicago, USA
National University of Singapore, Singapore
Johns Hopkins University, USA
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), USA
Cornell University, USA
Tsinghua University, China
Each university was evaluated using a combination of performance metrics, including:
Graduation rates
Employment outcomes
Admission competitiveness
Tuition costs
Scholarship availability
International student support
Latest institutional news and developments
These rankings aim to encourage national leaders, educators, and communities to ask: “How would you improve your country’s education system?”
“Higher education is more than a personal investment; it’s a national asset,” said Albert Mitchell II, NJ MED’s Executive Director. “Our rankings go beyond prestige and reputation. They focus on how universities contribute to their country’s future by fostering skilled graduates and engaged citizens who are ready to lead.”
For more information and to view the full rankings and methodology, visit www.worldtop20.org.
Contact
New Jersey Minority Educational DevelopmentContact
Shomari Moore
856-541-3926
www.worldtop20.org
Shomari Moore
856-541-3926
www.worldtop20.org
Categories