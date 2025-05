NJ MED Releases 12th Annual World Top 20 Global Universities Rankings

Camden, NJ, May 29, 2025 --( PR.com )-- The World Top 20 Project, an initiative of NJ MED (New Jersey Minority Educational Development), has released its 12th annual Global Universities Rankings, recognizing the world’s top higher education institutions making the greatest impact on student success and national development.The 2025 rankings evaluate 500 universities from around the world based on their performance in educating and training students aged 18 to 25, while also measuring their economic and social contributions toward advancing sustainable development goals within their nations.The rankings align with NJ MED’s core objectives:Advancing national attainment and achievement toward building a 21st-century knowledge-based workforce.Promoting social skills and values that drive positive community and national development.Universities were assessed across eight global regions — Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Central America, Europe, Oceania, North America, and South America. From these, the top 20 universities with the highest overall scores were selected for this year’s World Top 20 Universities Rankings.The 2025 World Top 20 UniversitiesMassachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USAHarvard University, USAUniversity of Oxford, UKStanford University, USAUniversity of Cambridge, UKUniversity of California, Berkeley, USAImperial College London, UKUniversity of Pennsylvania, USACalifornia Institute of Technology (Caltech), USAPrinceton University, USAYale University, USAColumbia University, USAUniversity College London (UCL), UKETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, SwitzerlandUniversity of Chicago, USANational University of Singapore, SingaporeJohns Hopkins University, USAUniversity of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), USACornell University, USATsinghua University, ChinaEach university was evaluated using a combination of performance metrics, including:Graduation ratesEmployment outcomesAdmission competitivenessTuition costsScholarship availabilityInternational student supportLatest institutional news and developmentsThese rankings aim to encourage national leaders, educators, and communities to ask: “How would you improve your country’s education system?”“Higher education is more than a personal investment; it’s a national asset,” said Albert Mitchell II, NJ MED’s Executive Director. “Our rankings go beyond prestige and reputation. They focus on how universities contribute to their country’s future by fostering skilled graduates and engaged citizens who are ready to lead.”For more information and to view the full rankings and methodology, visit www.worldtop20.org.