Scholarships Awarded to Collingswood High School Students - $10,000 Presented to Two Seniors by Brian J. McIntyre
Since 2000, Brian McIntyre, President of WorkStrategy, has given 96 scholarships to graduating seniors of Collingswood High School, in New Jersey.
Columbia, MD, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brian J. McIntyre, President of WorkStrategy, Inc., awarded two scholarships, totaling $10,000, to Collingswood High School seniors. They were announced on May 22, 2025. Brian established the scholarship program in honor of his parents, George and Joan McIntyre, who were both actively involved in local charities and educational programs.
The 2025 scholarship recipients are Kayla Griffin and Victoria Corsello.
"I was so surprised when I received the McIntyre Scholarship. It felt so good. The McIntyre family is very generous. This is going to take a huge weight off of my shoulders and my mom's shoulders. I plan to cover books, supplies and a portion of my cost of attendance. I am so grateful," stated Kayla Griffin.
"I felt amazing. I was so surprised. The McIntyre Scholarship will cover my full tuition and is removing the stress from my grandparents to pay for college. I am so, so grateful," said Victoria Corsello.
“It’s a privilege to participate in Collingswood High School’s Academic Awards program each year,” said Brian McIntyre. “Witnessing these exceptional seniors grow into compassionate, driven, and accomplished young adults is truly inspiring. Their academic excellence, coupled with their dedication to service, speaks volumes about their character and potential. Congratulations to both students as they begin the next exciting chapter of their academic journey.”
Since its inception in 2000, the program has awarded $480,000 in scholarships, with an emphasis on the fields of science, healthcare, and software technology.
About Brian J. McIntyre
Mr. McIntyre, a 1976 graduate of Collingswood High School, started HR technology consulting firms Working Concepts and WorkStrategy, both based in Maryland. He also launched Project VisionShare, a non-profit created to assist Maryland-based entrepreneurs, and provided endowments to Howard Community College in Columbia, MD, for their entrepreneurial center.
